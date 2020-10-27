D-1, D-2, six-man two-minute drill: D-1 No. 1 Cross County, No. 4 Tri County face road games in second round

No. 1 Cross County (9-0) at Cambridge (4-3), 6 p.m.: Cambridge advanced with a 36-22 first-round win over Sutherland, but matching up with the Cougars’ backfield duo of senior Isaac Noyd (1,364 yards rushing, 21 TDs) and junior Carter Seim (1,312 yards, 21 TDs) will be a much more daunting task.

Class D-2

No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Creighton (7-2), 4 p.m.: Since a Week 3 loss to No. 1 BDS, Falls City SH has not had a game closer than 40 points, so it appears the Irish are peaking at the right time. Falls City SH needed just 30 attempts to rush for 312 yards in the 60-14 first-round win over Fullerton, exploding for 38 points in the opening quarter.

No. 1 BDS (8-0) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-3), 6 p.m.: BDS is playoff-tested with wins over No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 6 Kenesaw during the regular season. BDS will depend on its physicality and a strong running game in the postseason — the Eagles scored all of their points in a 50-0 win over Elgin/Pope John on the ground.

Class D-6