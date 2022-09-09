Crusaders' ground game takes control in second half against state champ Bergan

Lincoln Christian knew it needed to pull together a team effort against Class C-2 No. 3 Archbishop Bergan. The Crusaders got all they needed and more to race past the defending state champion Friday for a 39-20 home win.

“This was one of the better team wins we’ve had in a while, so I’m proud of that,” Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl said.

Between five different ball carriers, three players finding the end zone and an option attack that moved the ball efficiently all night, the Crusaders broke out of a 13-13 halftime deadlock and owned the second half, engineering both methodical drives and big plays.

Jhared Alvarez scored a 70-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game and added the go-ahead score in the third quarter. Dane Omel capped a 13-play second-quarter drive with a short rushing touchdown, then hauled in a decisive 55-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Johnson down the seam to start the fourth quarter, which put the Crusaders up 33-13 and effectively ended the game. Jake Watson added two more touchdowns on the ground.

“There’s a degree to which this is exactly how we want it to look,” Earl said.

“Take some time and eventually we wear you down and don’t let you make plays, then we control the game. That was huge.”

Bergan pulled even with the Crusaders (2-1) twice in the first half, and they did so both times on fourth-down touchdown passes from Cooper Weitzel. The first came on a 32-yard jump ball pulled in by Oklahoma commit Kade McIntyre in the first quarter, and the second came on a fourth-and-long conversion in the red zone, a pass hauled in by Dawson Pruss.

“They have one of the best players in the state, and he did some really good things, but we were able to just keep it away from him,” Earl said of McIntyre, who finished the game with eight receptions for 101 yards.

But Christian’s three straight scores in the second half proved too much for the Knights (1-2) to overcome.

“Their's is a consistency offense, and we’ve got to be consistent on defense, and we weren’t,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said.

“We’re a young and inexperienced team, and we have to go through some growing pains,” Mruz added. “We just didn’t play very well tonight, and they played really well and had a good game plan. We did some nice things, but just didn’t make enough plays.”