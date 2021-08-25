Cross County's Seim accepts online challenge, pledges to donate $5 to charity for each touchdown this season

Usually, it involves juking past or running over defenders on the football field, but Seim accepted a different challenge this week. When gobigreddie, a Nebraska-based TikTok user with over 115,000 followers, posed the question of whether the Cross County running back could donate to charity for each touchdown he scored, Seim was all in.
In recognition of his younger brother Benson, who is a Type 1 diabetic, Seim pledged to donate $5 for every touchdown he scores this season to the diabetic clinic at Children’s Hospital Omaha.
“You could just see the smile on his (Benson’s) face when I told him about it, and that was pretty cool,” Seim said. “Just supporting him and spreading that love around the community is great.”
It’s safe to say Seim could be making a sizable donation by the time November rolls around. The all-state running back had 38 rushing touchdowns last season, the second-most of any eight-man player. Winning a state title is Seim’s ultimate goal this season, but beating that touchdown mark would be a nice accomplishment, too.
He got off to a good start last Friday with 209 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the first half of Cross County’s 86-8 win over Blue Hill. Five touchdowns per week is a strong pace, and Seim has family help to ensure he can fulfill the challenge.
Seim worked for his grandfather over the summer, and his family agreed to chip in to the challenge along with several community members.
“Our community is amazing; all of the comments about people who are going to donate is truly a great feeling,” Seim said.
Athletes4Children is an independent group that has partnered with high school athletes to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital, and Seim had been inspired by seeing other athletes pursue those charity efforts. Omaha Skutt’s Caden Becker, York’s Dalton Snodgrass and Northwest’s Aidan Davies are three players listed as having active challenges on Athletes4Children’s website.
Once the season is complete, Seim will make his grand donation. So, when he crosses the goal line over and over on Fridays, it won’t just be about winning games. It’ll also be about doing some real good, something the Cross County community is supporting by the droves.
“I think some of the players’ parents are going to help with that, too; I got a lot of compliments from them and they understand the cause, too,” Seim said.
Photos: Lincoln North Star knocks off Hastings in early football opener