Cross County's Seim accepts online challenge, pledges to donate $5 to charity for each touchdown this season

Carter Seim is always up for a challenge.

Usually, it involves juking past or running over defenders on the football field, but Seim accepted a different challenge this week. When gobigreddie, a Nebraska-based TikTok user with over 115,000 followers, posed the question of whether the Cross County running back could donate to charity for each touchdown he scored, Seim was all in.

In recognition of his younger brother Benson, who is a Type 1 diabetic, Seim pledged to donate $5 for every touchdown he scores this season to the diabetic clinic at Children’s Hospital Omaha.

“You could just see the smile on his (Benson’s) face when I told him about it, and that was pretty cool,” Seim said. “Just supporting him and spreading that love around the community is great.”

It’s safe to say Seim could be making a sizable donation by the time November rolls around. The all-state running back had 38 rushing touchdowns last season, the second-most of any eight-man player. Winning a state title is Seim’s ultimate goal this season, but beating that touchdown mark would be a nice accomplishment, too.