Cross County's pair of 2,000-yard rushers headline the 46th annual Bobby Mills 1,000-yard club

For the first time in the 46 years of the Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club for Nebraska high school running backs/quarterbacks, there are two 2,000-yard rushers from the same school.
Cross County's Issac Noyd (2,146 yards this season) and Carter Seim (2,114) became the historic duo, part of 76 backs in the state to go over the 1,000-yard mark during a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because several teams had games canceled, this was the lowest number of 1,000-yard rushers since the 1980s.
Some notes about this year's class:
* Included in this elite group of 76 backs were 46 seniors, 24 juniors, 5 sophomores and a freshman.
* Cross County, Dundy County-Stratton, Omaha Westside, Aurora and Tri-County each boasted a pair of 1,000-yard backs.
* Dundy County-Stratton became the first school in history to have a pair of three-time 1,000-yard backs in the same backfield.
* Eli Larson of St. Paul and Serbando Diaz from Dundy County-Stratton each surpassed the 5,000-yard career rushing mark in 2020. Diaz, who ran for 5,750 yards during his four-year career, is ranked 18th on the all-time career rushing list and eighth in eight-man. Larson basically ran for the majority his 5,703 yards in a three-year span as he rushed for 199 yards as a freshman. Larson is No. 20 on the all-time list and seventh all-time in 11-man.
* There have been 3,770 backs from 406 high schools to break the 1,000-yard rushing barrier over the 46 years of the Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club.
Here's this year's list:
Caleb Busch, Burwell, 2,409, jr.
Isaac Noyd, Cross County, 2,146, sr.
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 2,132, jr.
Dane Pokorny, Sandhills/Thedford, 2,123, jr.
Carter Seim, Cross County, 2,114, jr.
Eli Larson, St. Paul, 2,087, sr.
Owen McDonald, McCool Junction, 2,032, sr.
Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton, 2,031, sr.
Ryan Aguallo, Mitchell, 1,945, sr.
Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy, 1,897, sr.
Bryce Reed, Osceola, 1,839, sr.
Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 1,823, jr.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 1,750, jr.
Xavier Perez, Elm Creek, 1,719, sr.
Tommy Stevens, Ord, 1,633, sr.
Brian Turek, Hemingford, 1,633, sr.
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central, 1,538, so.
Reece Bode, Battle Creek, 1,532, sr.
Aiden Young, Elkhorn, 1,482, sr.
Colin Ludvig, Wahoo, 1,474, jr.
Easton Becker, Hartington CC, 1,457, jr.
Jack Holsing, Tri County, 1,402, sr.
Jimmy Allen, Crofton, 1,402, sr.
Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood, 1,389, sr.
Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pat's, 1,365, fr.
Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 1,359, sr.
Anthony Haberman, Wynot, 1,356, sr.
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 1,351, jr.
Alex Worthing, Arthur County, 1,330, jr.
Zane Schawang, Waverly, 1,316, sr.
Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 1,310, jr.
Reid Korth, Wayne, 1,300, sr.
Cale Conrad, Kearney Catholic, 1,295, sr.
Quade Myer, Dundy County-Stratton, 1,294, jr.
TJ Urban, Millard South, 1,289, sr.
Gabe Escalante, Winside, 1,281, jr.
Dominic Phillippi, BDS, 1,257, sr.
Cody Bruegman, Bloomfield, 1,243, jr.
LJ Richardson, Bellevue West, 1,239, jr.
Haydon Olds, Minatare, 1,239, sr.
Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 1,238, jr.
Jake Stoner, Fillmore Central, 1,230, sr.
Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 1,226, so.
Jimmy Quaintance, Millard North, 1,220, sr.
Sutton Pohlman, Stanton, 1,220, sr.
Mack Owens, Aurora, 1,215, jr.
Dex Larsen, Blair, 1,212, sr.
Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water, 1,207, jr.
Cole Faessler, Bridgeport, 1,196, sr.
Cole Siems, Tri County, 1,169, sr.
Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,152, sr.
Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's, 1,120, jr.
Ian Paul, Lincoln Christian, 1,117, sr.
Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 1,116, jr.
Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 1,112, jr.
Trevin Wendt, Pleasanton, 1,108, so.
Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 1,092, sr.
Collyn Brummert, Dorchester, 1,088, sr.
Hunter Bennett, Ponca, 1,078, sr.
Holden Ruse, Freeman, 1,058, sr.
Chaz Twarling, Hay Springs, 1,054, sr.
Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 1,054, so.
Peyton Sterkel, Cody-Kilgore, 1,051, sr.
Bradyn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 1,047, jr.
Anthony Isom, Allen, 1,041, sr.
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey SF, 1,034, jr.
Bryce Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 1,032, jr.
Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/PJ, 1,030, so.
Cole Payton, Omaha Westside, 1,029, sr.
Zach Smith, Ord, 1,028, sr.
Ethan Piper, Harvard, 1,028, sr.
Micah Moore, Fremont, 1,024, sr.
Michael Andel, Aquinas, 1022, jr.
Tyler Race, Pierce, 1,018, jr.
Kale Bird, Bennington, 1,012, sr.
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City, 1,003, sr.
