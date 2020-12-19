Cross County's pair of 2,000-yard rushers headline the 46th annual Bobby Mills 1,000-yard club

For the first time in the 46 years of the Bobby Mills 1,000 Yard Club for Nebraska high school running backs/quarterbacks, there are two 2,000-yard rushers from the same school.

Cross County's Issac Noyd (2,146 yards this season) and Carter Seim (2,114) became the historic duo, part of 76 backs in the state to go over the 1,000-yard mark during a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because several teams had games canceled, this was the lowest number of 1,000-yard rushers since the 1980s.

Some notes about this year's class:

* Included in this elite group of 76 backs were 46 seniors, 24 juniors, 5 sophomores and a freshman.

* Cross County, Dundy County-Stratton, Omaha Westside, Aurora and Tri-County each boasted a pair of 1,000-yard backs.

* Dundy County-Stratton became the first school in history to have a pair of three-time 1,000-yard backs in the same backfield.