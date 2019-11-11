Cross County’s football team had been right on the cusp of breaking through this season against rated opponents in eight-man Class D-1 with a pair of eight-point losses to No. 6 Fullerton and No. 10 Wisner-Pilger and a 14-point setback to No. 2 BDS.
It appears the young Cougars have arrived based on their 20-6 victory over BDS last Wednesday in the second round of the playoffs, vaulting them to a home quarterfinal matchup (Tuesday 6 p.m.) against another startup team: Tri County.
“We might’ve been 4-4 in the regular season, but we knew what we were capable of,” said Cross County coach Hayden DeLano, whose team hammered Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60-26 in the first round.
“We knew early in the season that we were a young team and there might be some ups and downs, especially with the injuries we had in the beginning,” DeLano added. “But we had a lot of room to grow and get better, and that’s what has happened.”
A switch in defensive philosophy from the first meeting with BDS and the 1-2 punch of sophomore Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd in the running game turned that first result around.
Seim, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore, exploded for 202 yards on 22 carries and a pair of touchdown runs of 45 and 43 yards to lead the way. He was also a factor defensively with a team-high 11 tackles and three behind the line of scrimmage, helping hold BDS to just 173 total yards and its lowest point total in a number of years.
Noyd, 5-9, 145-pound sophomore, had a 60-yard TD run and finished with 119 yards.
“Defensively, we didn’t apply enough pressure. We got too conservative instead of going after them,” DeLano said. “A number of the players told the coaching staff, ‘Just turn us loose and let us go.’ We brought pressure and that really seemed to take them out of their offense.”
You have free articles remaining.
Seim saw limited playing time last year as a freshman, then missed the first three games of the season on offense this fall because of an offseason injury. He has 970 yards through seven games.
Through the maturation process and hard work in the weight room, “He’s become a special player,” DeLano said of Seim. “He’s big, he’s fast and he’s getting more and more confident. He’s been a nice addition to what we want to do offensively.”
Seim is part of a sophomore class “that’s full of football dudes,” the coach said. It includes three starters on the offensive line in Cory Hollinger, Damon Mickey and Colby Bolton.
At 6-6, 195, Hollinger has the frame college coaches are looking for.
“Cory is big, physical and he loves the weight room,” DeLano said of Hollinger. “By the time he’s done here, I could see him at 230 or 235 pounds. He’s a solid tight end for us, but he was born to be a defensive end. He has the potential to be a dominant player there.”
The Cougars will be facing a Tri County team that also registered a signature win in the second round and has several underclassmen in prominent roles. The Trojans posted a surprising 68-8 win over No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock last week behind 219 yards rushing and seven TDs from junior quarterback Cole Siems.
“They’re as good as anyone we’ve seen in terms of talent at their skilled positions,” DeLano said of Tri County. “This will be two underdogs going at it. There’s no need for external motivation in this one.”