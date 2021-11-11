Cross County football seniors 'have connected all the dots' heading into semifinal

Prior to the past two seasons, not many people could have told you where Cross County was, much less told you about the football program.

Close semifinal losses to the eventual state champions each of the past two seasons have put the Cougars on a few radars.

But after a 7-1 regular season and a 58-51 win over No. 1 Lourdes CC last Friday, the fourth-ranked team in Class D-1 has opened a lot of eyes.

The Cougars are not done yet, though. A state championship is on the horizon.

“We are playing for our team, our program, and we also like to represent our communities in Stromsburg and Benedict and the kind of history and tradition those towns hold,” coach Hayden DeLano said. “We want to uphold that and continue writing the story.”

The leaders of the group? Eleven seniors who have played together since kindergarten and have all played at the varsity level since their sophomore year.

“It’s the best,” senior Cory Hollinger said. “They are the boys that I have played with all my life. Couldn’t be better.”

And according to DeLano, it’s a "coach’s dream" working with that group.