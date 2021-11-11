Cross County football seniors 'have connected all the dots' heading into semifinal

Prior to the past two seasons, not many people could have told you where Cross County was, much less told you about the football program.
Close semifinal losses to the eventual state champions each of the past two seasons have put the Cougars on a few radars.
But after a 7-1 regular season and a 58-51 win over No. 1 Lourdes CC last Friday, the fourth-ranked team in Class D-1 has opened a lot of eyes.
The Cougars are not done yet, though. A state championship is on the horizon.
“We are playing for our team, our program, and we also like to represent our communities in Stromsburg and Benedict and the kind of history and tradition those towns hold,” coach Hayden DeLano said. “We want to uphold that and continue writing the story.”
The leaders of the group? Eleven seniors who have played together since kindergarten and have all played at the varsity level since their sophomore year.
“It’s the best,” senior Cory Hollinger said. “They are the boys that I have played with all my life. Couldn’t be better.”
And according to DeLano, it’s a "coach’s dream" working with that group.
“They make my job extremely easy,” he said. “They have matched their given abilities with their work ethic, and it is coming full circle. … They are coachable, dependable and accountable. All of it.”
In 2017, DeLano’s first year as coach and a year before this senior class started high school, the Cougars finished with a 1-8 record in Class C-2. They had just 18 players on the roster and lost by an average of 37 points per game.
Cross County made the transition to eight-man after that season and brought in this current group. Since then, they have made the playoffs in each of the four seasons and have a 32-12 record.
“There have been guys in the years past that have helped get us to where we are, but this is the class that has done it all,” DeLano said. “They have connected all the dots.”
Standing between them and the state championship game is Hitchcock County, "the state's best-kept secret," according to DeLano.
But this group is trying to erase the pain of the past two years with a win on Friday night in Trenton.
“We have been beaten in this game, it’s our little hump,” Hollinger said. “But that’s our motivation to get over that hump. It’s another game, but it’s the big one.”