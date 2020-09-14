 Skip to main content
Crete overcomes Week 1 loss, COVID-19 interruption for win over Seward
PREP FOOTBALL

Crete overcomes Week 1 loss, COVID-19 interruption for win over Seward

Crete football practice, 8.14

New Crete head coach Mark Newmyer (center) yells "nice catch" during a 2019 football practice at Crete High School.

 Journal Star file photo

The uncertainty of playing high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic hit Crete this month.

The Cardinals were loaded onto their new charter bus ready to travel to Class B No. 7 McCook on Sept. 4 for their second game of the season when they got word they wouldn’t be making the trip.

“We felt like we got better in practice that week, and we were looking forward to the trip in our new bus,” Crete junior quarterback Braden Schmeckpeper said. “It’s super cool, and it’s really comfortable, at least for the 20 minutes we were on it.”

A COVID-19 test for a Crete player who had been home sick all week had just come back positive. Instead of risking the possibility that some of his teammates might also have the virus, which could then be spread on the bus as well as in McCook, Crete administrators canceled the game and kept the Cardinals home.

That put last Friday’s home game against Seward at risk, too. Crete was unable to practice last Monday because contact-tracing investigations were still ongoing, but the Cardinals got approval that night from the Public Health Solutions District Health Department to resume practices and play their game against the Bluejays.

Crete responded with a 27-21 win over the then-No. 10 Bluejays, a victory that changed the direction of its season after a 35-6 loss to No. 9 York in the season opener, which was followed by the cancellation.

“I’m really extremely proud of the kids, the way they played, how hard they played and their execution, especially with all they’ve been through,” said Crete coach Mark Newmyer, whose team was forced inside for limited work Tuesday by thunderstorms and did what they could in the rain outside Wednesday.

“We had to have a normal practice on Thursday instead of your typical walk-through,” Newmyer added. “We went for two hours, and we were fairly sharp, but I didn’t feel extremely comfortable going into the game because I felt like we were unprepared.”

A ground attack that rushed for 323 yards and helped Crete score 14 unanswered points in the second half helped put the coach’s mind at ease. And it was done with skilled players who are underclassmen still fairly new to the varsity football experience.

Schmeckpeper, a defensive starter and backup quarterback last season, ignited the spread-option offense with 110 yards rushing and 23 carries and two touchdown runs to go with 121 yards passing on 8 of 10 completions. Isaac Kracl, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior, had 131 yards on 20 attempts and a touchdown and sophomore Tadd DeBrink (5-10, 165) added 82 yards on 11 carries.

Prep football ratings, 9/14

“Braden was very decisive in his decision-making. He would check his 1-2 lead, and if that wasn’t there, he would tuck it, and he was decisive in running the football,” Newmyer said. “Isaac’s probably the most dynamic of the three, and he’s able to make guys miss and squirt through holes that other kids might not be able to.

“Tadd was on our freshman team last year and he’s still learning, but he made some great cuts and showed explosiveness as well,” the Crete coach added.

It all started with the offensive line consisting of senior left tackle Brian Ornelas, senior left guard Kennedy Vicente (5-9, 210), junior center Trevor Rejcha (5-9, 195), senior right guard Sergio Silveyra (6-2, 220), junior right tackle Conner Leiting (6-2, 230) and senior tight end Jakob Krieser (6-1, 170).

“I don’t think our line gets as much credit as they should,” Kracl said. “They’ve improved a lot, so it’s really nice seeing those guys grow.”

Crete will try again for a trip west this week, playing at Lexington (1-2) on Friday.

“We’re excited to put on white uniforms and take our new bus out for a road trip,” Schmeckpeper said.

Week 3 high school football recap

