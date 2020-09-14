Crete overcomes Week 1 loss, COVID-19 interruption for win over Seward

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The uncertainty of playing high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic hit Crete this month.

The Cardinals were loaded onto their new charter bus ready to travel to Class B No. 7 McCook on Sept. 4 for their second game of the season when they got word they wouldn’t be making the trip.

“We felt like we got better in practice that week, and we were looking forward to the trip in our new bus,” Crete junior quarterback Braden Schmeckpeper said. “It’s super cool, and it’s really comfortable, at least for the 20 minutes we were on it.”

A COVID-19 test for a Crete player who had been home sick all week had just come back positive. Instead of risking the possibility that some of his teammates might also have the virus, which could then be spread on the bus as well as in McCook, Crete administrators canceled the game and kept the Cardinals home.

That put last Friday’s home game against Seward at risk, too. Crete was unable to practice last Monday because contact-tracing investigations were still ongoing, but the Cardinals got approval that night from the Public Health Solutions District Health Department to resume practices and play their game against the Bluejays.