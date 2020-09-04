 Skip to main content
Crete-McCook football game canceled due to COVID-19
Crete-McCook football game canceled due to COVID-19

  • Updated
Crete will not travel to McCook for its scheduled football game Friday night because of a COVID-19 case, Crete Public Schools announced.

One Crete football player has tested positive for COVID-19, and other players are showing symptoms, the school confirmed.

Crete, which opened its season last week against York, was set to play at McCook at 7 p.m. Because the game was canceled because of COVID-19, it will not count as a forfeit.

Crete is scheduled to host Seward on Sept. 11.

High school football logo 2014

 

