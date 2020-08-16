Crete looking to build off last year's late surge running the ball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crete will have a new quarterback, but the triple option offense that the Cardinals successfully transitioned to late in the 2019 football season is still in place.

Junior Braden Schmeckpeper is ready to take the reins from graduated signal caller Zach Fye, whose dual threat ability and experience in reading defenses helped Crete play Class B playoff quarterfinalist Northwest to within a touchdown in Week 8 and then claim a 34-27 win over York in the season finale to end up 3-6.

And he’s learning what he can from Fye before he settles in to focus on his college track career at Crete.

“I still talk with him on a daily basis, and I’ve learned so much from him,” said the 6-foot, 175-pound Schmeckpeper. “It’s a lot of runs, a lot of reads on the option, so I definitely have to be on top of my mental game.”

Crete rushed for 199 yards in the season finale a year ago, and Schmeckpeper expects more ground game performances like that this fall.

“I do like to run, I like to get out of the pocket and make plays for my team,” said Schmeckpeper, a starter at safety the second half of last year, when he had 23 tackles. “I have a little bit more fun when I can get out there on the edge and try to make something happen.”