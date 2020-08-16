Crete looking to build off last year's late surge running the ball

Crete will have a new quarterback, but the triple option offense that the Cardinals successfully transitioned to late in the 2019 football season is still in place.
Junior Braden Schmeckpeper is ready to take the reins from graduated signal caller Zach Fye, whose dual threat ability and experience in reading defenses helped Crete play Class B playoff quarterfinalist Northwest to within a touchdown in Week 8 and then claim a 34-27 win over York in the season finale to end up 3-6.
And he’s learning what he can from Fye before he settles in to focus on his college track career at Crete.
“I still talk with him on a daily basis, and I’ve learned so much from him,” said the 6-foot, 175-pound Schmeckpeper. “It’s a lot of runs, a lot of reads on the option, so I definitely have to be on top of my mental game.”
Crete rushed for 199 yards in the season finale a year ago, and Schmeckpeper expects more ground game performances like that this fall.
“I do like to run, I like to get out of the pocket and make plays for my team,” said Schmeckpeper, a starter at safety the second half of last year, when he had 23 tackles. “I have a little bit more fun when I can get out there on the edge and try to make something happen.”
Schmeckpeper has linemen in front of him more than happy to pave a path, especially three-year starting senior Sergio Silveyra (6-2, 205) who’s a force on both sides of the ball after coming off a dislocated elbow during the offseason. Joining Silveyra (Crete’s lone returning offensive starter) in the trenches are senior Jason Uden (6-1, 300) and junior Conner Leiting (6-2, 230).
Defensively, Silveyra had 32 tackles last season, six behind the line of scrimmage. Also back as a returning starter defensively is 6-1, 185-pound senior linebacker Jakob Krieser.
“Run blocking was something we struggled with last year, but we know the offense a little better now and we can execute it this year,” Silveyra said. “I love to run block, getting in people’s faces and driving them 5 or 10 yards downfield. I take pride in knowing we’re doing the job up front for our running game to succeed.”
Crete coach Mark Newmyer likes the Cardinals’ situation at quarterback with Schmeckpeper and sophomore Tadd Tebrink as well as the leadership in the line that Silveyra brings to the table.
“Both are good athletes and good competitors,” Newmyer said of the quarterback situation. “Both can do what we want them to do back there. Tadd’s a little raw, he hasn’t played a lot of quarterback, and Braden is a little more polished.
“Sergio is kind of our guy when it comes to senior leadership,” added Newmyer, whose team opens the season with the same team the Cardinals faced in closing the 2019 campaign — at home against York.
“He had some work and family commitments toward end of our summer camp a few weeks ago, and you could tell he was gone those couple nights. We weren’t as sharp, we didn’t have as much energy. He’s a guy our younger kids look up to.”
