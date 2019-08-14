A number of the seniors on Crete’s football team have been starting varsity since their sophomore season, and they’ve endured some tough lessons along the way.
In 2017, Crete was 1-8, with four of those losses by five points or less. The Cardinals started 3-1 last season but dropped their final five games, which left a bad taste.
That’s why the Cardinals, with seven seniors returning who started on both sides of the ball a year ago, are hungry to reverse those fortunes and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“Most of the seniors, we’ve played together since first grade,” senior quarterback Zach Fye said. “We didn’t lose a game when we were in junior high, and there’s no reason we can’t get back to that this season. We definitely have a lot of experience on the field, and we’re not the youngest team out there anymore.”
The 6-foot, 185-pound Fye, the son of Doane track coach Ed Fye, passed for 1,202 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and rushed for another 500 and six more scores. Fye said most of his focus was on football this summer, but he also fit in track workouts with his father. Zach is being recruited by Division I college track programs such as Wichita State and Kansas as a multi-event athlete.
“My preference right now would be to play football (in college), but we’ll wait to see how the season plays out first,” said Zach Fye, who plays safety on defense, a spot that many of the college football coaches like him at over quarterback.
He has a pair of big-play threats at wide receiver to throw to in 6-1 seniors Zach Turner and Trevor Malone, as well as 6-foot-3 senior tight end Carter Reckling, who high jumped 6 feet, 8 inches last spring in track.
While senior Jaedon Lothrop (6-3, 230) will be a factor defensively as a linebacker, he’ll also contribute as a receiver.
A pair of talented sophomores — Isaac Kracl and Jaxon Weyand — add to the depth and quality of the receiving corp.
On the ground, Fye and junior running back Nigel Bridger (5-10, 185) give the Cardinals a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield. Bridger rushed for more than 500 yards and three touchdowns in the final four games last season.
A pair of senior returning starters, Owen Kuntz (6-1, 215) and Dylan White (5-8, 190), anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
First-year head coach Mark Newmyer was an assistant the past two seasons under Reed Manstedt, now the head coach at Waverly. Newmyer, a Wilber-Clatonia graduate, played his college football at Doane before serving as a graduate assistant at Nebraska-Kearney.
“The nucleus of this team was sophomores when I got here two years ago, and they’ve matured and grown ever since,” said Newmyer, whose team opens at Lexington on Aug. 30. “It could make for a very exciting fall, but we have to stay healthy. That’s the name of the game in Class B.”