Creighton Prep turning focus to 'all of the little things' after lopsided win over Northeast

Senior night for Lincoln Northeast was spoiled by one of the best teams in the state.

Class A No. 4 Creighton Prep controlled the game from the start Friday at Seacrest Field. The Junior Jays imposed their will from Lincoln Northeast’s first play on offense, when Prep forced a fumble at the end of Brice Eloume’s 47-yard run. It was that kind of night for Lincoln Northeast, and Creighton Prep went back home with a 48-10 victory.

Creighton Prep coach Tim Johnk said he can still tell the Lincoln Northeast program is going somewhere.

“We started slow and didn’t have some of the intensity to start the game I was hoping for," he said. "We had too many penalties and too many breakdowns. I give Northeast a lot of credit. They are much improved from a year ago. They played really hard, so I give their coaching staff a great deal of credit for where they’re taking that program.”

Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout the night. Creighton Prep finished the game with two, including a fumble that set up Lincoln Northeast for its only points of the first half.

Johnk said his team has to get the little things right if it wants to get to the top of Class A.