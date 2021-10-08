Creighton Prep turning focus to 'all of the little things' after lopsided win over Northeast

Senior night for Lincoln Northeast was spoiled by one of the best teams in the state.
Class A No. 4 Creighton Prep controlled the game from the start Friday at Seacrest Field. The Junior Jays imposed their will from Lincoln Northeast’s first play on offense, when Prep forced a fumble at the end of Brice Eloume’s 47-yard run. It was that kind of night for Lincoln Northeast, and Creighton Prep went back home with a 48-10 victory.
Creighton Prep coach Tim Johnk said he can still tell the Lincoln Northeast program is going somewhere.
“We started slow and didn’t have some of the intensity to start the game I was hoping for," he said. "We had too many penalties and too many breakdowns. I give Northeast a lot of credit. They are much improved from a year ago. They played really hard, so I give their coaching staff a great deal of credit for where they’re taking that program.”
Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout the night. Creighton Prep finished the game with two, including a fumble that set up Lincoln Northeast for its only points of the first half.
Johnk said his team has to get the little things right if it wants to get to the top of Class A.
“We just had this conversation. We have to continue to do all of the little things right," Johnk said. "If we don’t do little things right, then we’re going to be out early in the playoffs. If we continue to get better and do all of the little things right in terms of doing our job and playing our technique and fundamentals, then we have a chance to play awhile.”
Creighton Prep quarterback Jack Piernicky finished the game 10-for-12 with 144 yards and one touchdown. ChaMar Brown ran 12 times for 103 yards and four touchdowns.
Lincoln Northeast had four turnovers of its own, including an interception for a touchdown thrown by Dylan Gray. Three of Northeast's turnovers came in the first quarter. Gray finished the game 5-for-12 passing for 59 yards and two interceptions. Brice Eloume had six carries for 51 yards.
“All week, we talked with our guys about the opportunity to play,” Northeast coach Dan Martin said. “Floating around social media this week was a quote from Mike Singletary that his favorite part of the game was the opportunity to play football. We had a chance to play one of the top teams in the state who’s playing really well. … We talked to our guys about the little details and that’s what excellence is, doing those little things consistently right. Unfortunately, we’ve had too many times where guys aren’t doing them right.”
