Princeton picked up its second Nebraska second-team Super-State football player from the Class of 2020 when Creighton Prep wide receiver Mason Armstead committed to the Tigers on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Armstead caught 56 passes for 753 yards and nine touchdowns last fall for the Junior Jays and also registered an interception on defense. He joins Kearney all-state running back Miko Maessner, who signed with Princeton in December.