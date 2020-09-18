COVID sidelines Crete, Wilber-Clatonia football teams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A positive COVID-19 case has caused Wilber-Clatonia's football team, ranked No. 5 in Class C-2, to cancel its next two games.

The Wolverines (3-0) were supposed to host Sandy Creek Friday in their homecoming game. Also canceled is Wilber-Clatonia's first district game at No. 7 Bishop Neumann on Sept. 25.

For the second time this season, Crete has been stopped from making a football road trip because of COVID.

The Cardinals (1-1) were slated to play at Lexington on Friday, but their game was canceled on Thursday. Lexington will now host Central City, whose game at Boone Central was canceled. Crete's home game with Plattsmouth on Sept. 25 has also been canceled.

Crete's game at McCook on Sept. 4 was also canceled after one Cardinal football player had tested positive for COVID-19, and other players were showing symptoms, the school said.

Other replacement games this week are Lincoln High at Bellevue East; Yutan at South Sioux City; Custer, S.D., at Scottsbluff; Hartington-Newcastle at Woodbine, Iowa; and Logan-Magnolia, Iowa, at Oakland-Craig.

Oakland-Craig, ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, became available when Norfolk Catholic developed some COVID-19 issues in recent days.

Class A No. 6 Millard West was left without a game this week after Kearney was forced to quarantine for two weeks earlier this month. Kearney Catholic is also without a contest after Ogallala had to shut down its football team this week because of COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.