COVID sidelines Crete football team for the second time this season
For the second time this season, Crete’s football team has been stopped from making a road trip because of COVID-19.

The Cardinals (1-1) were supposed to play at Lexington on Friday, but their game was canceled on Thursday. Lexington will now host Central City, whose game at Boone Central was canceled.

Crete's game at McCook on Sept. 4 was also canceled after one Cardinal football player has tested positive for COVID-19, and other players are showing symptoms, the school said.

Other replacement games this week are Lincoln High at Bellevue East; Yutan at South Sioux City; Custer, S.D., at Scottsbluff; Hartington-Newcastle at Woodbine, Iowa; and Logan-Magnolia, Iowa, at Oakland-Craig.

Oakland-Craig, ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, became available when Norfolk Catholic developed some COVID-19 issues in recent days.

Class A No. 6 Millard West was left without a game this week after Kearney was forced to quarantine for two weeks earlier this month. Kearney Catholic is also without a contest after Ogallala had to shut down its football team this week because of COVID-19.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

