Continuity allowing Northeast QB Collier to take next step in development
PREP FOOTBALL

Northeast football practice, 8.12

Lincoln Northeast quarterback Jeremiah Collier practices in 2019. Collier, a senior quarterback, will be a key part of the Rockets' success this season.

 Journal Star file photo

Last fall, Lincoln Northeast was breaking in its third different head football coach in as many seasons, which meant quarterback Jeremiah Collier was learning his third new offense.

As a result, there were ups and downs for the athletic 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior a year ago, winning the starting quarterback position to start the season, losing it, then winning it back to end the year.

With continuity in the equation for the first time in his career, it appears Collier is ready to take his game to the next level.

“Jerry (Collier) looks amazing right now,” Northeast coach Dan Martin said. “He definitely looks the part with his frame and athleticism, but his decision-making is so much better than last year as far as making reads quickly and making the right read consistently. We’re excited to see him lead our offense this fall.”

Collier finished with 936 yards passing and five touchdowns, and while his passing production should increase this season, he’s also a threat to move the yard markers with his feet.

When he wasn’t playing quarterback, Collier was making an impact as an outside linebacker. He had 26 tackles (four behind the line of scrimmage) and an interception last season when the Rockets went 1-8.

“We had positions we had to fill and coaches put me where they thought I was the best fit,” said Collier, who is getting small college and Division II interest as a quarterback. “It was a matter of doing whatever is best for the team.”

His replacement at quarterback last season, junior Dylan Gray, is heading back to his more natural running back spot. A successful offseason in the weight room has the 5-11, 195-pound Gray stronger and heavier than last season, ready to absorb the punishment of playing both running back and linebacker.

Gray joins senior Josh Platter (5-10, 165) and junior Xavier Gary (5-8, 160) in the backfield. Platter and Gary, a starting defensive back, combined to rush for 470 yards and five TDs last season.

Gray, who passed for 393 yards and five TDs as a sophomore, was active defensively with 45 tackles and a fumble recovery.

“Dylan has his mind set on that running back spot so he and Jerry can both be out there at the same time,” Martin said. “And he’s (Gray) done a great job of taking that position, and also stepping up as a leader on the defense. Between him and Gavin Wilbur coming back, we’re eager to see what we can get done defensively.”

Joining Collier, Gray, Wilbur and Gary as returning starters on defense is defensive back Mason Hoke (5-8, 160).

Wilbur, a 5-10, 240-pound junior, is the only starter back on the offensive or defensive lines, so developing young linemen who will be ready to go Week 1 is a priority in the Rockets’ preseason camp. Finding new receivers is also high on Martin’s to-do list the next two weeks since Northeast graduated its top four wide-outs from last season.

The fact that Northeast’s participant numbers in the football program has gone from the mid-70s last year at this time to more than 100 in Martin’s second season gives the Rocket coach hope that those areas can be filled.

“We’ve added a ton of numbers, so we’re making gains,” Martin said. “A bunch of them are good athletes, guys who are out for other sports like basketball and wanted to give football a try.”

