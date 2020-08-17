Continuity allowing Northeast QB Collier to take next step in development

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last fall, Lincoln Northeast was breaking in its third different head football coach in as many seasons, which meant quarterback Jeremiah Collier was learning his third new offense.

As a result, there were ups and downs for the athletic 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior a year ago, winning the starting quarterback position to start the season, losing it, then winning it back to end the year.

With continuity in the equation for the first time in his career, it appears Collier is ready to take his game to the next level.

“Jerry (Collier) looks amazing right now,” Northeast coach Dan Martin said. “He definitely looks the part with his frame and athleticism, but his decision-making is so much better than last year as far as making reads quickly and making the right read consistently. We’re excited to see him lead our offense this fall.”

Collier finished with 936 yards passing and five touchdowns, and while his passing production should increase this season, he’s also a threat to move the yard markers with his feet.

When he wasn’t playing quarterback, Collier was making an impact as an outside linebacker. He had 26 tackles (four behind the line of scrimmage) and an interception last season when the Rockets went 1-8.