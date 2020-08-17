Continuity allowing Northeast QB Collier to take next step in development

Last fall, Lincoln Northeast was breaking in its third different head football coach in as many seasons, which meant quarterback Jeremiah Collier was learning his third new offense.
As a result, there were ups and downs for the athletic 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior a year ago, winning the starting quarterback position to start the season, losing it, then winning it back to end the year.
With continuity in the equation for the first time in his career, it appears Collier is ready to take his game to the next level.
“Jerry (Collier) looks amazing right now,” Northeast coach Dan Martin said. “He definitely looks the part with his frame and athleticism, but his decision-making is so much better than last year as far as making reads quickly and making the right read consistently. We’re excited to see him lead our offense this fall.”
Collier finished with 936 yards passing and five touchdowns, and while his passing production should increase this season, he’s also a threat to move the yard markers with his feet.
When he wasn’t playing quarterback, Collier was making an impact as an outside linebacker. He had 26 tackles (four behind the line of scrimmage) and an interception last season when the Rockets went 1-8.
“We had positions we had to fill and coaches put me where they thought I was the best fit,” said Collier, who is getting small college and Division II interest as a quarterback. “It was a matter of doing whatever is best for the team.”
His replacement at quarterback last season, junior Dylan Gray, is heading back to his more natural running back spot. A successful offseason in the weight room has the 5-11, 195-pound Gray stronger and heavier than last season, ready to absorb the punishment of playing both running back and linebacker.
Gray joins senior Josh Platter (5-10, 165) and junior Xavier Gary (5-8, 160) in the backfield. Platter and Gary, a starting defensive back, combined to rush for 470 yards and five TDs last season.
Gray, who passed for 393 yards and five TDs as a sophomore, was active defensively with 45 tackles and a fumble recovery.
“Dylan has his mind set on that running back spot so he and Jerry can both be out there at the same time,” Martin said. “And he’s (Gray) done a great job of taking that position, and also stepping up as a leader on the defense. Between him and Gavin Wilbur coming back, we’re eager to see what we can get done defensively.”
Joining Collier, Gray, Wilbur and Gary as returning starters on defense is defensive back Mason Hoke (5-8, 160).
Wilbur, a 5-10, 240-pound junior, is the only starter back on the offensive or defensive lines, so developing young linemen who will be ready to go Week 1 is a priority in the Rockets’ preseason camp. Finding new receivers is also high on Martin’s to-do list the next two weeks since Northeast graduated its top four wide-outs from last season.
The fact that Northeast’s participant numbers in the football program has gone from the mid-70s last year at this time to more than 100 in Martin’s second season gives the Rocket coach hope that those areas can be filled.
“We’ve added a ton of numbers, so we’re making gains,” Martin said. “A bunch of them are good athletes, guys who are out for other sports like basketball and wanted to give football a try.”
A: Lincoln Northeast
Mascot: Rockets
Class A, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 682
The coach
Dan Martin
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 1-8
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 17
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Fremont;A
S4;Lincoln North Star;H
S11;Lincoln Southwest;A
S17;Columbus;H
S25;North Platte;H
O2;Lincoln High;A
O9;Creighton Prep;A
O16;Lincoln East;H
O23;Millard West;A
District games in bold
Last season
Fremont;L;21-0
Lincoln East;L;41-0
Omaha Bryan;W;34-7
Norfolk;L;35-20
Papillion-LV South;L;44-0
Omaha South;L;28-21
Omaha North;L;56-6
Bellevue East;L;41-25
Lincoln Southeast;L;49-7
Wins tracker
2019: 1
2018: 5
2017: 2
2016: 2
Season outlook
The Rockets will be playing a large number of first-year starters and underclassmen this season, but Coach Dan Martin says the team possesses the athleticism to surprise people as they gain experience. Jeremiah Collier won the quarterback job to start last season, lost it, then regained it. Dylan Gray also saw extensive time at quarterback a year ago, but he's also a factor defensively at linebacker and could be more focused on those duties this fall. The running back duo of Xavier Gray and Josh Platter combined for 470 yards and five touchdowns last season. Up front, Northeast will build around Gavin Wilbur, a major contributor on both sides of the ball as a sophomore.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 5
Jeremiah Collier;QB/LB;6-2;200;Sr.
Dylan Gray;RB/LB;5-11;195;Jr.
Mason Hoke;WR/DB;5-8;160;Sr.
Xavier Gary;RB/DB;5-8;160;Jr.
Gavin Wilbur;OL/DL;5-10;250;Jr.
Josh Platter;RB/S;5-10;165;Sr.
Spotlight players
Jeremiah Collier completed 53% of his passes for 936 yards and five TDs last season. But at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, he's also a presence at linebacker where he had 26 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Dylan Gray has had a strong offseason in the weight room, increasing his bench press to over 250 pounds and his squat to more than 420. Gray had 45 tackles last season at linebacker as a sophomore while also throwing for 393 yards and five TDs as a quarterback.
Gavin Wilbur played Class A football and started both ways as an undersized sophomore lineman in 2019. Since last season, Wilbur has gained 40 pounds and improved in all areas of testing — both strength and agility. Martin calls Wilbur (a returning team captain), "a fearless leader."
A: Lincoln High
Mascot: Links
Class A, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 855
The coach
Mark Macke
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 33-51
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 8
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A27;Lincoln North Star;H
S4;Gretna;H
S11;Lincoln Pius X;A
S18;Bellevue East;A
S25;Columbus;A
O2;Lincoln Northeast;H
O9;Kearney;H
O16;Lincoln Southwest;A
O23;Bellevue West;H
District games in bold
Last season
Bellevue West;L;63-6
Grand Island;L;47-7
Creighton Prep;L;32-0
Lincoln Pius X;L;34-0
Omaha Central;L;17-7
North Platte;L;27-10
Omaha Benson;W;55-0
Kearney;L;35-7
Lincoln Southwest;L;41-27
Wins tracker
2019: 1
2018: 7
2017: 8
2016: 5
Season outlook
Lincoln High went through a rebuilding season a year ago, and a number of those players thrown into action return with meaningful varsity experience and a chance to vastly improve on 2019's 1-8 record. Ja Reese Lott-Buzby moved into the starting quarterback spot at midseason as a sophomore and finished with 359 yards passing and three touchdowns and 188 on the ground and two more scores. Defensively, the Links have experience coming back at all three levels with senior Isaac Montgomery at defensive tackle (23 tackles, five behind the line of scrimmage, one fumble recovery), Quinn Thew at linebacker (62 tackles) and the foursome of DaRon Givens, Dylan Smith, Parker Vyhildal and Carson Hillhouse in the secondary. Givens could also emerge as a factor at running back.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 6
Raef Walker;OL;6-2;200;Sr.
Ja Reese Lott-Buzby;QB;6-1;195;Jr.
Hunter Kuehn;WR;6-0;165;Sr.
Duol Riek;OL;6-0;250;Sr.
Isaac Montgomery;DL/FB;6-2;230;Sr.
DaRon Givens;DB;5-7;160;Sr.
Quinn Thew;LB:6-0;180;Sr.
Dylan Smith;DB;5-10;170;Sr.
Parker Vyhildal;DB;6-0;185;Sr.
Carson Hillhouse;DB;5-10;170;Sr.
Spotlight players
Ja Reese Lott-Buzby showed both poise and skill as a sophomore, racking up 547 yards of total offense late in the season after moving into the starting quarterback position. Expect those numbers to go up as he becomes more acquainted with Class A football this fall.
Isaac Montgomery displayed the athleticism you want to see from a defensive lineman when the 230-pounder rushed for 17 yards on four carries during a scoring drive in the season finale against Lincoln Southwest, finishing the march with a 6-yard TD run. He has an opportunity to convert that mobility into defensive production this season.
A: Lincoln Southwest
Mascot: Silver Hawks
Class A, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 798
The coach
Andrew Sherman
At present school: 5th season
Career record: 23-17
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 16
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Gretna;A
S4;Lincoln Southeast;H
S11;Lincoln Northeast;H
S18;Elkhorn South;A
S25;Papillion-La Vista South;H
O1;Norfolk
O9;Papillion-La Vista;H
O16;Lincoln High
O23;Lincoln North Star;A
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln North Star;W:29-0
Lincoln Southeast;L;28-0
Lincoln East;W;13-0
Elkhorn;L;28-14
North Platte;W;41-34
Omaha Benson;W;50-0
Kearney;L;14-0
Grand Island;L;34-14
Lincoln High;W;41-27
Grand Island;L;35-14
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 7
2017: 6
2016: 4
Season outlook
Southwest looks to extend its run of 16 Class A playoff appearances in the past 17 seasons, and the Silver Hawks have a solid base returning to make that happen. Hawks coach Andrew Sherman thinks Nolan Milius is a future Division I college player who will contribute at both tight end and defensive end. Joining Milius up front offensively are senior Nick Delgado and juniors Matthew Rink and Trey Schuster. Senior running back Telo Arsiaga became a go-to back toward the end of last season after he began the season on the junior varsity team. The other defensive returning starters in addition to Milius are speedy senior cornerback Grant Miller and senior noseguard Jordan Smith (58 tackles, 14 for losses).
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 3
Nolan Milius;DE;6-4;210;Sr.
Grant Miller;CB;5-11;170;Sr.
Nick Delgado;OG;6-1;225;Sr.
Telo Arsiaga;RB;5-11;185;Sr.
Jordan Smith;NG;6-0;225;Sr.
Matthew Rink;TE;6-5;205;Jr.
Trey Schuster;OL;6-1;270;Jr.
Spotlight players
Nolan Milius is one of the top returning defensive ends in the state after making 60 tackles (13 behind the line of scrimmage) last year. He was also a threat at tight end with 16 catches for 111 yards.
Coach Andrew Sherman calls Grant Miller the fastest player on the Southwest team. Miller hauled in 12 passes for 125 yards last season, but was even more valuable as a lockdown cornerback with 52 tackles and an interception.
Running back Telo Arsiaga saved his best for last in 2019, finishing with a team-high 576 yards and 11 touchdowns. He went off for 225 yards and four scores in a win over Lincoln High in the final game of the regular season.
A: Lincoln Southeast
Mascot: Knights
Class A, District 5
NSAA enrollment: 806
The coach
Ryan Gottula
At present school: 10th season
Career record: 59-34
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 31
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 9 (1976, 1977, 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2011)
The schedule
A28;TBA
S4;Lincoln Southwest;A
S11;Grand Island;H
S18;Creighton Prep;H
S24;Lincoln East;A
O2;Papillion-La Vista;H
O9;Bellevue East;A
O15;Gretna;H
O22;Elkhorn South;A
District games in bold
Last season
Omaha Burke;L;16-14
Lincoln Southwest;W;38-0
Omaha Westside;W;22-17
Lincoln East;W;28-6
Omaha North;W;24-7
Bellevue East;W;51-7
Lincoln Pius X;W;42-6
Papillion-La Vista South;W;40-13
Lincoln Northeast;W;49-7
Omaha North;W;35-10
Omaha Westside;L;35-0
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 9
2018: 7
2017: 4
2016: 8
Season outlook
After graduating four first-team Super-Staters in running back Nick Halleen, safety Isaac Gifford, offensive lineman Xavier Trevino and defensive lineman Teivis Tuioti, the Knights have restocked the shelves and once again appear to have a team that can compete with the elite programs in Class A. Derek Branch, a wide receiver offensively, is a three-year starter at cornerback. Another returning starter at wide receiver is Taveon Thompson, a big target at 6-foot-4 who snagged 10 passes for 158 yards. Senior McGinness Schneider, who saw extensive playing time last year at cornerback, moves into the starting quarterback spot. The Knights have experience up front in potential Division I college recruit Maddox Burton, tight end Barrett France and Jacob Bergonia. Joining Branch and Burton on defense is linebacker Jake Appleget, one of the top juniors in the state who had a breakout sophomore season.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 3
Derek Branch;WR/CB;5-11;175;Sr.
Maddox Burton;OL/DL;6-5;290;Sr.
Jake Appleget;WR/LB;6-4;200;Jr.
Taveon Thompson;WR/OLB;6-4;210;Sr.
Barrett France;TE/DE;6-3;230;Sr.
Jacob Bergonia;OG/NG;6-2;285;Sr.
Ethan Steer;WR/FS;6-1;185;Sr.
McGinness Schneider;QB/CB;6-1;180;Sr.
Spotlight players
Derek Branch, the son of former Husker Troy Branch, is getting Division I college recruiting interest. He caught nine passes for 68 yards, registered 45 tackles and intercepted two passes as a junior a year ago. Southeast coach Ryan Gottula says Branch possesses "great football instincts and (is) a very intelligent player."
Southeast probably had the biggest offensive and defensive lines in the state last season, and 6-5, 290-pound Maddox Burton is ready to carry on that tradition this fall. Burton, another Division I college prospect, had 46 tackles a year ago as a defensive tackle.
Jake Appleget looks like he'll fill the stat sheet this season. The 6-4, 205-pound junior linebacker had 59 tackles and intercepted five passes last season. He'll also be counted on as a wide receiver and will likely be the Knights' punter again. He should start getting Division I college recruiting interest.
A: Lincoln North Star
Mascot: Navigators
Class A, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 833
The coach
Tony Kobza
At present school: 3rd year
Career record: 11-61
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 6
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A21;Hastings;H
A27;Lincoln High;A
S4;Lincoln Northeast;A
S11;Columbus;H
S18;North Platte;H
S25;Lincoln Pius X;A
O2;Fremont;H
O16;Millard South;A
O23;Lincoln Southwest;H
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln Southwest;L;29-0
Kearney;L;47-0
Elkhorn South;L;58-13
Omaha South;W;32-20
Grand Island;L;38-0
Lincoln East;L;48-17
North Platte;L;36-28
Omaha Bryan;W;47-8
Millard West;L;66-0
Wins tracker
2019: 2
2018: 3
2017: 2
2016: 3
Season outlook
North Star is one of the most experienced teams in Class A with 19 starters back from a year ago. But now the Navigators will have depth, as well, with five Lincoln High transfers looking to compete for playing time along with a transfer running back from Georgia in senior Nate Athouris, who Coach Tony Kobza expects to be an instant contributor. Kobza says returning all-city senior quarterback DJ McGarvie sees the field like a coach entering his third year as a Gator starter. There's plenty of experience back up front with Jake Seip, Andreas Dittman, Isiah Donaldson and TJ Hood all returning starters. McGarvie's favorite target, junior wide receiver Jace Elliott, will present matchup problems for any defense. Seip and Donaldson anchor the defense up front, combining for 70 tackles a year ago. North Star is also experienced at linebacker with Matthew Kopplin (38 tackles) and Jaymes Sizer (36 tackles) leading the way. Colton Reed headlines the secondary after intercepting two passes last season.
Returning starters
Offense: 10
Defense: 9
DJ McGarvie;QB;6-3;175;Sr.
Jake Seip;OL/DL;6-3;250;Sr.
Andreas Dittman;OL/DL;6-5;260;Sr.
Isaiah Donaldson;DT;6-3;305;Sr.
Colton Reed;DB;5-10;160;Sr.
Matthew Kopplin;LB;6-2;185;Sr.
Cole Coffey;WR;5-11;160;Sr.
TJ Hood;OL;5-10;200;Sr.
Caden Lill;DB;6-0;160;Sr.
Jaymes Sizer;LB;5-8;160;Jr.
Justin Gruber;DB;5-10;170;Sr.
Jace Elliott;WR;6-3;170;Jr.
Lynden Bruegman;6-1;170;Jr.
Spotlight players
Senior quarterback DJ McGarvie threw for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns and also led North Star in rushing a year ago with 287 yards. With experienced pieces around him both in the skilled positions and the offensive line, he has a chance for an outstanding season.
Jake Seip is the vocal leader of the team from his center spot. The senior was an all-city performer last season after registering 43 tackles as a defensive lineman, but Kobza is hoping to have enough quality linemen to keep Seip primarily on offense.
Jace Elliott's coming out party last season as a sophomore came against North Platte in Week 7 when he caught 13 passes for 128 yards and a TD. Elliott finished with 31 catches for 327 yards and three scores, and with his 6-foot-3 frame, Kobza is expecting big things from the wide receiver the next two years.
A: Lincoln Pius X
Mascot: Thunderbolts
Class A, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 451
The coach
Ryan Kearney
At present school: 5th year
Career record: 20-20
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 31
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 6 (1975, 1978, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2004)
The schedule
A28;Lincoln East;H
S4;Grand Island;A
S11;Lincoln High;H
S18;Gretna;A
S25;Lincoln North Star;H
O2;Millard South;H
O9;TBA
O16;Norris;H
O23;Fremont;A
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln East;L;23-0
Millard South;L;42-3
Gretna;L;28-14
Lincoln High;W;34-0
Bellevue West;L;42-0
Omaha Central;W;24-9
Lincoln Southeast;L;42-6
Norfolk;W;21-14
Omaha South;W;42-6
Millard West;L;34-0
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 4
2018: 5
2017: 6
2016: 5
Season outlook
As always, the Thunderbolts graduate a large senior class, only to have players ready to fill those spots and try to extend Pius X's string of six straight playoff appearances. Coach Ryan Kearney's squad brings back four players with starting experience on the offensive and defensive lines in seniors Jasper Bryce and Andre Honz and juniors Carter Blowers and Tyler Kerkman. All-city senior Tyler Lonergan is back at linebacker after leading the team in tackles a year ago, while cornerback Blake Vodicka and safety Ben Mitchell (28 tackles) both started defensively. Vodicka also saw significant playing time at running back, and is also a threat as a pass catcher out of the backfield.bA pair of 6-foot, 175-pound seniors — Colby Chapelle and Lou Sawtelle — will compete for the starting quarterback spot in preseason camp.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 5
Blake Vodicka;RB/CB;5-10;185;Sr.
Tyler Lonergan;RB/LB;5-10;190;Sr.
Ben Mitchell;WR/S;6-1;175;Sr.
Carter Blowers;OL/DL;5-10;210;Jr.
Tyler Kerkman;OL/DL5-11;250;Jr.
Andre Honz;OL/DL;6-1;195;Jr.
Jasper Bryce;OL/DL;6-3;220;Sr.
Spotlight players
Tyler Lonergan led the Thunderbolts in tackles a year ago with 81, two of which came behind the line of scrimmage. Lonergan, who also forced and recovered a fumble last season, could also contribute at running back.
Blake Vodicka did a little bit of everything for Pius X last season. He rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 121 yards and a score, returned punts and kickoffs and recorded 25 tackles as a cornerback with an interception and two fumble recoveries.
A: Lincoln East
Mascot: Spartans
Class A, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 891 (boys only)
The coach
John Gingery
At present school: 24th year
Career record: N/A
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 18
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 2 (1975, 1979)
The schedule
A28;Lincoln Pius X;A
S3;Papillion-LV South:H
S11;Norfolk;H
S17;Millard North;A
S24;Lincoln Southeast;H
O2;Millard West;A
O9;North Platte;H
O16;Lincoln Northeast;A
O23;Creighton Prep;H
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln Pius X;W;23-0
Lincoln Northeast;W;41-7
Lincoln Southwest;L;13-0
Lincoln Southeast;L;28-6
Bellevue East;W;55-3
Lincoln North Star;W;48-17
Omaha Bryan;W;68-8
Millard West;L;43-14
Grand Island;L;28-21
Bellevue West;L;42-0
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 5
2017: 3
2016: 7
Season outlook
The Spartans will be one of the most experienced teams in Class A, returning 15 starters, a group that includes a number of potential difference-makers at the skill positions. Noah Walters moved into the starting quarterback role in the last three games a year ago and threw for 521 yards and four TDs in those contests. He has three of his main targets back at receiver in seniors Carter Glenn, Austin Schneider and DeKendrick McCray, as well as a potential go-to running back behind him in Billie Stephenson. Quinton Adams, a returning all-city and Super-State linebacker, anchors the defense. Grant Springer also makes an impact at linebacker, while the secondary should be a strength with Glenn back at corner and Schneider returning at safety. East must replace several linemen from a year ago, but junior GeGe Crayton and senior Jacob Rien provide a solid base from which to build.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 7
Quinton Adams;LB/RB;6-3;210;Sr.
Austin Schneider;WR/S;6-1;185;Sr.
DeKendrick McCray;WR/CB;5-11;165;Sr.
Carter Glenn;WR/CB;5-10;165;Sr.
Noah Walters;QB;5-11;175;Jr.
Kyle Caulfield;LB/RB;5-10;185;Sr.
Grant Springer;LB/RB;6-1;210;Sr.
Billie Stephenson;RB/S;5-9;165;Jr.
Cooper Erikson;WR/S;6-2;180;Jr.
GeGe Crayton;OL/DL;6-0;275;Jr.
Jacob Rien;OL/DL;6-1;210;Sr.
Spotlight players
Quinton Adams had a breakout year for the Spartans as a junior with 103 tackles and a blocked punt. With 4.8-second speed in the 40-yard dash, a bench press of 300 pounds and a squat of 400, he's on the radar screen of a number of Division I college programs.
Austin Schneider's move from quarterback to wide receiver at midseason last year was a win-win for both the team and himself individually. Schneider is a strong college prospect at both receiver and safety. He caught 11 passes for 62 yards in the final three games.
Grant Springer is another active playmaker at linebacker for the Spartans after making 75 tackles a year ago.
