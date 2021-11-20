Connection between Gretna’s Flores and his wide receivers has the Dragons within reach of first-ever state title

Roll has been catching passes from Flores since the sixth grade, but he and Silliman still had to elevate their game to match Flores’ improvement.

“A big part of it is (gaining) experience that’s helped me be more comfortable out there,” Flores said. “During the offseason, me and the receivers would go out and throw routes and work on timing. We just worked on every part of my game so I could become the best player I could be this year; all our work this whole season has paid off.”

Running back Mick Huber and wide receivers Caleb Schnell and Brayden Chaney are also key contributors to a Gretna offense that has averaged 36 points per game this season. However, it’ll be tough to reach those heights against an Omaha Westside defense that has allowed just 13.4 points per game.

With slim margins in a game like this, Gretna’s offense will have to fire on all cylinders like it did in a 59-42 opening-round win over Lincoln East. Additionally, Flores only threw three interceptions during the regular season but has been intercepted in each of Gretna’s playoff wins, something he’s seeking to avoid this week.