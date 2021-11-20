 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connection between Gretna’s Flores and his wide receivers has the Dragons within reach of first-ever state title
0 Comments
STATE FOOTBALL FINALS

Connection between Gretna’s Flores and his wide receivers has the Dragons within reach of first-ever state title

  • 0

After making the Class A playoffs for the first time in school history last season, Gretna’s offensive leaders knew they could be a part of something special in 2021.

End-of-the-season success doesn’t come without hard work, and that’s why the Gretna High football field was occupied nearly every day this summer. Junior quarterback Zane Flores spent many long hours perfecting his timing with wide receivers Joe Roll and TJ Silliman, efforts that have paid off all season long.

Just under half of Flores’ 2,558 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season have gone to Roll and Silliman, an effective combination that has the Dragons in their first-ever state title game. No. 6 Gretna (11-1) will play No. 3 Omaha Westside (12-0) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday with a Class A state championship on the line.

“You always dream of being in this situation as a little kid,” Roll said. “In the preseason, this was where we wanted to be, and this is what we’ve been working for since we were younger, so it’s just a dream of mine that we’re in the position we’re in.”

While they were certainly aided in their rise by the departure of graduating seniors, it’s no secret why Silliman and Roll went from catching 10 passes last season to 50-plus this time around. Their summer workouts were key in developing perfect timing between quarterback and wide receivers, particularly on comebacks, outs, fades and other timing routes.

Roll has been catching passes from Flores since the sixth grade, but he and Silliman still had to elevate their game to match Flores’ improvement.

“A big part of it is (gaining) experience that’s helped me be more comfortable out there,” Flores said. “During the offseason, me and the receivers would go out and throw routes and work on timing. We just worked on every part of my game so I could become the best player I could be this year; all our work this whole season has paid off.”

Running back Mick Huber and wide receivers Caleb Schnell and Brayden Chaney are also key contributors to a Gretna offense that has averaged 36 points per game this season. However, it’ll be tough to reach those heights against an Omaha Westside defense that has allowed just 13.4 points per game.

With slim margins in a game like this, Gretna’s offense will have to fire on all cylinders like it did in a 59-42 opening-round win over Lincoln East. Additionally, Flores only threw three interceptions during the regular season but has been intercepted in each of Gretna’s playoff wins, something he’s seeking to avoid this week.

“It’s definitely going to be our toughest game all year, so we really just have to be focused the whole game,” Flores said. “We have to be sharp with our details and play with a relentless effort all game.”

Playing for a state championship already makes this the most successful season in program history, and it’s undoubtedly one of the most talented teams Gretna has ever had. As one of the team’s senior leaders, Silliman has seen the Dragons’ improvement come to fruition over weeks, months and years, leaving him ready to close his career with a state title.

“Our senior and junior class just mix really well together, and we have great leaders in both classes,” Silliman said. “Putting all that stuff together in the summer and week by week this season just went really well for us. Westside is a great team and it’s going to be a great competition, but we’re just going to stick to us and how we play.”

C-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Pierce, Columbus Lakeview
C-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Norfolk Catholic, Archbishop Bergan
From runner-up to state champion in wrestling, Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern seeking the same improvement in D-2 football final

From Omaha to the Sandhills, here's your one-stop for high school football semifinals coverage

The state championship picture became clear after a cold, windy night around the state Friday night. Relive some of the semifinals moments.

Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt
High School Football

Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

The Huskies (10-2) dug themselves out of a hole and won nine straight games. They dug themselves out a 17-7 hole Friday.

Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County
High School Football

Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

A roundup of the high school football state semifinal games Friday night.

‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game
High School Football

‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Three Rezac brothers — Anthony, DJ and Teddy — cracked the stat sheet in a big way as their Warriors overcame an early hiccup.

Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella
High School Football

Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella

  • MIKE PATTERSON Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but the Dragons' defense stifling a high-scoring Omaha North bunch was the difference.

Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals
High School Football

Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Behind a stellar rushing attack, No. 2 Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on their way to a 35-12 victory.

Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal
High School Football

Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal

  • RANDY SPEER Fremont Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Koa McIntyre threw three touchdowns despite the wind whipping across Heedum Field — and the Knights' defense did the rest.

Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game
High School Football

Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game

  • STEVE BEIDECK Omaha World-Herald correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

Dylan Mostek turned in a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance to help lead the Badgers, who last played in a state final in 2007.

State football scores and schedule
High School Football
agate editor's pick

State football scores and schedule

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at Friday's results across the state.

National News

Should winning team apologize for 106-0 high school football score?

  • Updated
  • 0

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News