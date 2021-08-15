Coming to a theater near you: 8 players primed to write a script to remember in 2021

As the group of eight goofed off between shots at the photoshoot for the Journal Star's prep football preview guide, it felt like a group of A-list actors chumming around on the set of a blockbuster movie. (The setting, Quasar Drive-In, did nothing to dispel this notion). In a way, that's what they are. A-listers. No one knows where any of them will end up or what they will achieve in their bright futures. But, for now, for the next four months, they are movie stars. And the show runs every Friday night in all pockets of the state, where hundreds of players are celebrities in their communities.
From Alliance to Deshler to Omaha to Lincoln, this football-rich state will have its eyes on the high school football scene as stars cement their legacies and newcomers rise to the top.
Are you ready? Cut the lights.
𝙉𝙤𝙖𝙝 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨, 𝙌𝘽, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩
College: Undecided.
Writing the script: Walters is the reigning Class A passing champion, outpacing the competition with 2,753 yards and 28 touchdowns. All signs are pointing to another high-volume season for the senior, too, who seeks to lead the Spartans back to the playoffs. A smooth-handed shortstop on the baseball diamond, it's easy to see how Walters threw for 275 yards per game in 2020. He rips off "chunk" plays with passes 40-plus yards downfield, touting the kind of long-distance accuracy that isn't always a given at the high school level. Oh, and he can run, too.
Star role: With an experienced offensive line returning in front of him, Walters believes the Spartans have the talent to go even further in the playoffs this season. The Super-State quarterback is looking to improve his anticipation throws with his wide receivers from inside the pocket, something that will come with more reps and chemistry. If he can elevate his game that extra level, Walters is confident that Lincoln East can make it to the state semifinals — or even further than that — this time around.
At the movies: "Gotta be 'Remember the Titans.'"
My season in a movie title: "The Championship."
𝙆𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙨, 𝙏𝙀, 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙪𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
College: Oklahoma.
Writing the script: At 6-foot-5 and 222 pounds, Helms has the kind of frame that translates to the next level. He sifted through several Power Five offers and landed on Oklahoma last month. Helms, who figures to play tight end for the Sooners, plays a hybrid-like role for the Thunderbirds. His talents are displayed in the passing game, where his combination of size and speed is simply overwhelming for many (most) defenders. Last season, Helms reeled in 25 catches for 322 yards and four TDs in seven games. He's also a force in the run game as an aggressive yet tactful blocker.
Star role: Helms and teammate Micah Riley-Ducker grab the headlines as Power Five commits, but Helms believes in the depth that the Thunderbirds have across the board, teammates that he calls "sleeper players." Forget about individual goals, Helms is truly focused on bringing home a state title that eluded him last season. "Our coach said on paper this is the best team Bellevue West has had since he's been coaching, so it'll definitely be fun to see how the season unfolds," said Helms.
At the movies: "The Transformers series."
My season in a movie title: "Move in Silence."
𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙝 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮-𝘿𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧, 𝙏𝙀, 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙪𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
College: Auburn.
Writing the script: When Riley-Ducker, who stands 6-6 and 235 pounds, lines up alongside teammate Helms, it looks like a college team on Friday nights. He caught 23 passes for 310 yards and seven touchdowns last season. A high-profile recruitment attracted a who's who of Power Five teams, and the senior committed to Auburn in early July. The upper leagues, college and professional, have gravitated to bigger, more athletic tight ends — and Riley-Ducker fits the mold. He's impressive going up for 50-50 balls, and often uses his size to create separation. He's a tough tackle in the open field, too.
Star role: Even compared to Bellevue West's title-winning 2019 team, Riley-Ducker believes this year's team has even more depth. After the Thunderbirds' surprising quarterfinal loss to Kearney last season, a picture of the pylon in the weight room reminds him of how they fell short last year. "Right now, I'm just trying to be a leader. With me and Kaden (Helms), our school's never had anything like this with two guys this big, so we're just trying to make sure the young guys step up next year," said Riley-Ducker.
At the movies: "'The Sandlot.'"
My season in a movie title: "Champions."
𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙬𝙣 𝙒𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙨, 𝙊𝙏, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡
College: Missouri.
Writing the script: Woods is likely eager to get back on the field after Omaha Public Schools canceled its fall football season in the wake of COVID-19 last season. His highlight tape is even more impressive when considering he was just a sophomore. Woods has a quick first step and greets defensive linemen with brute force to open clear running lanes. He also flashes the ability to pull-block.
Star role: Foremost for Woods in his senior season is to simply have fun and enjoy every moment after his junior season was taken away. He feels Central has a solid team again this year, and when he hits the field he can prove himself as a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball. Woods is known for his skills as an offensive tackle, but he's looking forward to making plays on the defensive side of the ball as well.
At the movies: "The 'Lion King.' Or 'Cars'."
My season in a movie title: "Unexplainable."
𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙣 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙤𝙣, 𝙇𝘽, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝘽𝙪𝙧𝙠𝙚
College: Undecided.
Writing the script: Despite having just 26 tackles and two sacks at the varsity level, Jackson is one of the top 20 linebacker recruits in the whole nation. The reason is that his combination of speed, power and size at 6-2 has Power Five teams seeing a player that could become an elite power rusher. Jackson clocked a time of 10.54 seconds in the 100-yard dash, and that type of speed is nearly impossible for offensive tackles to stop off the edge.
Star role: Omaha Burke had an exciting team set to take the field in 2020, and with the Bulldogs being unable to play a season ago, Jackson vows that this year's team is playing for those seniors who have graduated, as well. Even with the players they lost, Jackson feels Burke doesn't rebuild, rather it reloads. Becoming a more versatile player who can also excel in the secondary is a goal, as is developing his skills as a wide receiver. "I just want to prove that I'm the best player in the state," said Jackson.
At the movies: "I like the Creed movies, or any movie with shooting and stuff."
My season in a movie title: "Return With A Vengeance."
𝙀𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙃𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 𝙇𝘽, 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙪𝙨
College: Nebraska.
Writing the script: Hausmann began his high school football career as a cornerback, but a move to linebacker last season led to a big junior season, all-state honors and a commitment to play at Nebraska. Hausmann makes plays on both sides of the ball as Columbus' leading receiver, and his role at inside linebacker should lead to some big tackle numbers this year. With an aggressive mentality and a nose for the football, Hausmann is a true playmaker.
Star role: After losing some key players from last year's playoff team, Hasumann is looking forward to working with a new crop of teammates to achieve that goal again. Mastering the position of inside linebacker is a goal to set himself up for college, but Hausmann is more interested in picking up wins as a team than any individual accolades. "I just want to do anything to get the team the win, that's all that matters at the end of the day," Hausmann said.
At the movies: "I'm really into the Marvel stuff, the 'Avengers.'"
My season in a movie title: "It's the Heart That Counts."
Carter Seim, RB/LB, Cross County
College: Undecided.
Writing the script: One of the best eight-man players in the state, Seim shredded opposing defenses for 2,114 yards and 38 rushing scores last season. The all-state running back doesn't have the biggest frame to him, but his running style ensures that he leaves punishment on defenders who try to stop him. The explosive runner also had 102 tackles last season as a top-notch linebacker, too.
Star role: A semifinal loss last season has added fuel to Seim's fire, with him and his teammates believing they let their community down by falling short of a state title. Since the team returns many of its experienced players, Seim has been leading the charge in the weight room starting at 6 a.m. Adding to his 3,500-plus career rushing yards will be part of his focus this season, but it's all about the team as Seim hunts for a state title in his senior season.
At the movies: "'All-American' is a pretty good show."
My season in a movie title: "3,000-yard rusher."
Jake Appleget, LB, Lincoln Southeast
College: Nebraska.
Writing the script: After a solid sophomore season, Appleget truly blossomed into a college-ready prospect last year. At 6-4, Appleget has the physical presence and versatility needed to play outside linebacker, and his tremendous athletic ability allowed him to record 67 tackles and three interceptions last year. Linebacker is what he'll play in college at Nebraska, but Appleget is also a dynamic big-play threat at wide receiver.
Star role: Lincoln Southeast returns several key starters from last year's quarterfinal team, and Appleget believes the Knights have "something special" brewing this season. The potential that the team showed last year has motivated him to capitalize on that this season, and putting on some weight has been a big part of his offseason training. "Being 6-4 and playing outside linebacker, you have to be a big guy, so I'm trying to put on some weight and keep the speed I have," Appleget said.
At the movies: "'The Sandlot.' Baseball was my favorite sport growing up."
My season in a movie title: "Win or Go Home."
