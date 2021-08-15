Coming to a theater near you: 8 players primed to write a script to remember in 2021

As the group of eight goofed off between shots at the photoshoot for the Journal Star's prep football preview guide, it felt like a group of A-list actors chumming around on the set of a blockbuster movie. (The setting, Quasar Drive-In, did nothing to dispel this notion). In a way, that's what they are. A-listers. No one knows where any of them will end up or what they will achieve in their bright futures. But, for now, for the next four months, they are movie stars. And the show runs every Friday night in all pockets of the state, where hundreds of players are celebrities in their communities.