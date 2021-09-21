 Skip to main content
Columbus Scotus tight end Garrett Oakley commits to Kansas State
Columbus Scotus tight end Garrett Oakley commits to Kansas State

  Updated
A lot can change in five months.

In April, Columbus Scotus tight end Garrett Oakley became the third Nebraskan to join Northern Illinois' 2022 recruiting class alongside Omaha Skutt's Caden Becker and Millard North's Jake Gassaway. Now, only Gassaway is still committed to the Huskies.

Oakley decommitted from Northern Illinois on Sunday, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. Oakley announced Tuesday that he accepted an offer from the Kansas State Wildcats.

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Oakley is an athletic receiver who will likely need to add weight to play tight end for the Wildcats. 247Sports rates Oakley as a three-star recruit, and he becomes the second Nebraskan to join Kansas State's 2022 class alongside Millard South's Gage Stenger.

Oakley is the 12th Nebraska high school product to accept a Division I scholarship offer in the 2022 class so far.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

