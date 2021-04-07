Columbus Scotus' Oakley commits to Northern Illinois football

Columbus Scotus junior wide receiver/tight end Garrett Oakley has committed to Northern Illinois to play college football, announcing his decision on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Oakley, a Class C-1 honorable-mention all-stater last season with 4.6 speed in the 40-yard dash, chose the Huskies over offers from South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota and North Dakota State.
He’s the third Nebraska player from the class of 2022 to commit to Northern Illinois, joining Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker and Millard South linebacker Jake Gassaway.
Dreams to reality. #COMMITTED @NIUCoachHammock @CoachDtjackson @J_Menage3 @CoachEidsness @ScotusFootball pic.twitter.com/NFiFwfdaGT— Garrett Oakley (@garrett_oakley) April 7, 2021