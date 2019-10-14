Columbus senior Joey Braasch has verbally committed to play his college football at Wymoing beginning next season.
Braasch, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back, announced his intent on Twitter Sunday night. In seven games with the Discoverers this season, Braasch has rushed for 538 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s had three games over 100 yards – 165 against Norfolk, 103 against North Platte and 101 against Creighton Prep.
You have free articles remaining.
Braasch accepted the Wyoming scholarship offer over a scholarship from Northern Iowa and a walk-on opportunity at Nebraska. He's the second Nebraska high school player from the class of 2020 to commit to Wyoming, joining Millard South Super-State lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer.