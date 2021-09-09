Columbus' Mickey throws 4 touchdown passes in win over Lincoln North Star

COLUMBUS — Lincoln North Star football coach Tony Kobza had his concerns somewhat quieted early in Thursday's road game at Columbus. After the Discoverers ran back the opening kickoff, the Navigators responded with back-to-back scoring drives and punched the home team in the mouth with a 13-7 lead late in the first quarter.

But those concerns became a reality over the next three quarters when Columbus scored three touchdowns before halftime, scored two more before the third quarter was half over and ran away with a 49-13 win.

Columbus senior quarterback Brody Mickey threw four touchdown passes on the night, two to Blake Thompson and two to Husker recruit Ernest Hausmann, and the Discoverers improved to 2-1 while dropping the Gators to 1-3, their third straight loss.

"We made some big plays, but that's what we talked about in the huddle. When things are going well, we can't get too high, and then when they go the other way ... I was really disappointed in our overall effort today," Kobza said. "Even the energy getting off the bus wasn't great, and I was pretty disappointed in that."