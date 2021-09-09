Columbus' Mickey throws 4 touchdown passes in win over Lincoln North Star

COLUMBUS — Lincoln North Star football coach Tony Kobza had his concerns somewhat quieted early in Thursday's road game at Columbus. After the Discoverers ran back the opening kickoff, the Navigators responded with back-to-back scoring drives and punched the home team in the mouth with a 13-7 lead late in the first quarter.
But those concerns became a reality over the next three quarters when Columbus scored three touchdowns before halftime, scored two more before the third quarter was half over and ran away with a 49-13 win.
Columbus senior quarterback Brody Mickey threw four touchdown passes on the night, two to Blake Thompson and two to Husker recruit Ernest Hausmann, and the Discoverers improved to 2-1 while dropping the Gators to 1-3, their third straight loss.
"We made some big plays, but that's what we talked about in the huddle. When things are going well, we can't get too high, and then when they go the other way ... I was really disappointed in our overall effort today," Kobza said. "Even the energy getting off the bus wasn't great, and I was pretty disappointed in that."
A lack of energy was apparent early when North Star kicked off and couldn't take advantage of some confusion on the Columbus return. The ball came down in between the two deep returners and the next level of blockers. Columbus sophomore Dylan Crumley eventually came up to take the ball and found a seam right up the middle of the field for a 76-yard touchdown.
North Star responded with a 74-yard drive in 10 plays, capped by a wildcat pass from running back Kade Seip to Jace Elliott for a 7-7 tie. The defense held Columbus to a three-and-out in the next drive and gave the ball back over to the offense at its 31 following a punt.
North Star went 69 yards in nine plays and took the lead on 33-yard pass from quarterback Zach Fredenburg to Elliott. The extra point was blocked but the Gators had answered the Discoverers' first blow with one of their own.
It was all Columbus from there. It had five more possessions before the end of the first half and scored three times on passes of 23, 35 and 9 yards. Thompson caught the first two, Hausmann the last. The last one was particularly back-breaking. Hausmann reeled in the catch in the corner of the northwest end zone with 12 seconds remaining.
The Gators fumbled their first possession of the second half over on their own 34. Hausmann caught a 34-yard score on the very next play.
After the fumble, three straight North Star incomplete passes had the Columbus offense back on the field. The Discoverers made it 42-13 four minutes later on a Liam Blaser 8-yard touchdown run.
A 21-yard rushing touchdown by Columbus senior Dennis Pelowski capped the scoring with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter.
Mickey was 11-for-13 passing with 134 yards and four touchdowns. Thompson had 58 yards and two scores on two catches. Hausmann had 29 yards on four receptions and a touchdown. Hausmann also recovered a fumble and had a quarterback sack.
Elliott caught six balls for 87 yards to go with his two scores.
"They were wide open," Mickey said of his touchdown passes. "Having (Thompson) back made a big difference. He's the peanut butter to my jelly. It's nice having him back."