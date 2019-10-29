The Heartland Athletic Conference is growing.
Columbus High School will join the HAC in the fall of 2020 after a unanimous vote, expanding the conference to a 12-team league.
HAC president Zach Limbach -- and Lincoln East athletic director -- said Columbus is a prime fit for the conference.
“The current members of the Heartland Athletic Conference are excited to unanimously admit Columbus, as they will be a great fit to our outstanding athletic and academic traditions," Limbach said. "We look forward to the positive impact that Columbus will make in an already competitive conference.”
The HAC is the home of all six high schools in Lincoln Public Schools district: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk also compete in the league.
Tim Kwapnioski, Columbus director of activities, anticipates growth for all Discoverers programs, which currently participate in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference.
“The Heartland Athletic Conference provides Columbus with tremendous opportunities for quality competition and growth in all sports and activities, while renewing some of our historic rivalries," Kwapnioski said. "Columbus High School has a rich history of outstanding athletics and academics and we believe this membership will only elevate this profile.”
The last time the conference voted in a new member was in 2017, when Lincoln Pius X, Kearney and Norfolk each joined.