Columbus defeated Lincoln Southwest 24-21 in a high school football game Friday night at Union Bank Stadium. Here's a closer look at the game.

How it happened

For nearly 24 minutes, it was all Lincoln Southwest as the Silver Hawks took a 14-6 lead over Columbus (2-1). Then it was all Tanner Esch and the Discoverers in the fourth quarter. Esch had touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards, finishing with three on the night after a 26-yard scamper in the first quarter, and he added interceptions on both of the Silver Hawks' final two drives.

Tim's takes

Needed one like this: Following the Silver Hawks season-opening win over Lincoln High 35-0, Lincoln Southwest (1-1) needed to be tested. Columbus did just that, turning a 14-6 Hawks' lead into a back-and-forth affair in the second half.

“It will be good for us in the long run,” Southwest head coach Grant Traynowicz said. “It's good to be tested every week, and like I told the kids last week and what I told them this week, 'We control how we play.' I thought there were times tonight I thought we slipped in that area a little bit.”

Who needs a Carpenter? Jackson Carpenter will be huge for the Silver Hawks moving forward. The 6-foot-2 speedster had multiple catches in key moments. Carpenter had a 3-yard touchdown reception after one was taken away from the Silver Hawks just before the end of the first half.

“(Jackson) Carpenter, and (Jackson) Crawford is a junior as well. Those guys are both playing big snaps this year that maybe they weren't playing last year. They are just going to continue to get better and they're going to be as good as they want to be.”

Esch-ing his name: Esch didn't just take over the game for Columbus — he made a statement. Anytime the Discoverers needed a play on offense or defense, Esch was the first one to answer with a bulk of carries in the fourth quarter and was a ball hawk on defense with two pivotal interceptions.

The takeaway

Lincoln Southwest still had penalty problems, but showed it's never out of the fight. Kale Henn responded with a long pass reception after Columbus took its first lead to set up a 4-yard pass from Teply to Crawford and regain a 21-18 lead.

“We can't ride the wave of emotion and momentum,” Traynowicz said. “The message is pretty consistent. We control how we play. Good play, bad play, we have to move on and give your best effort every single play. They add up, and tonight they didn't.”