Coleman, Walters put on show as No. 9 Spartans sparkle in rout of No. 8 Knights

If college coaches didn’t know the name Malachi Coleman before Thursday night, then he’s on their radar now.
The Lincoln East junior picked up his first Division I offer from Northern Iowa this summer and had been putting together a solid season as a starting defensive end and rotational wide receiver for the Spartans. After his latest performance, it might be hard to take the 6-foot-5 playmaker off the field at all.
On Lincoln East’s first play of the game, quarterback Noah Walters found Coleman over the middle for a 79-yard catch-and-run touchdown, and the No. 9 Spartans never stopped rolling after that in a 47-10 win over No. 8 Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field.
Coleman hauled in two touchdowns, forced a key fumble and recorded two sacks as he routinely impacted plays on defense.
Combined with another stellar passing performance from Walters, who tossed five touchdowns, the No. 9 Spartans turned a close city showdown into a blowout.
Lincoln Southeast (3-2) got on the board first with an early field goal, but it only took one play for Walters to start picking apart the Knights defense.
“Walters called it; he saw exactly what they were going to do and he said, ‘If you run a skinny (post) it’s going to be wide open,’ and that’s exactly what I did,” Coleman said. “Next thing you know, I’m moving down the field like it’s a track race.”
Walters moved on to find Luke Greisen for a short score, Coleman for his second touchdown and Cooper Erikson for a 20-yard passing touchdown, all in the first half. His fifth touchdown came just two plays into the second half on a 50-yard catch-and-run to Billie Stephenson to give Lincoln East (4-1) an untouchable 37-3 lead. The senior quarterback has now thrown four or more passing touchdowns in four consecutive games, a feat that garnered him plenty of praise after the game.
“The kid’s special; he plays really well, he’s a smart kid and he takes what the defense gives (him),” East coach John Gingery said.
Coleman took it a step further than that.
“Best quarterback in the state, no doubt about it, he’s shown that week-in and week-out,” Coleman said. “I’ve never had a quarterback this good and I don’t think I ever will for a long time.”
There were also plenty of positives on the defensive side of the ball for the Spartans, which excelled at shutting down the run for a second week in a row. Seeking to keep the ball away from Walters, Southeast handed carry after carry to running back Max Buettenback.
Leaning on its run game and strong defense served Southeast well in its first two wins over Omaha North and Lincoln Southwest, but the Knights have some improvements to make after a difficult three-week stretch. Disregarding a defensive pick-six, the Southeast offense has only scored 27 points over the past three games combined.
Going down 14-3 in the first quarter severely affected Southeast’s offensive strategy, and the Knights couldn’t string together passing plays that could get them back in the game.
“We made some big plays that turned into touchdowns, and anytime you can do that the pressure’s on them to move the sticks and start doing something things they don’t want to do,” Gingery said.
There are still plenty of tough games ahead on Lincoln East’s schedule — Millard West, North Platte and Creighton Prep are all playoff-caliber teams — and the Spartans still have improvements to make. However, if Walters can keep picking apart defenses like he has been, the sky’s the limit for a Lincoln East team averaging 53 points per game over its three-game winning streak.
“We’re one of the top teams in the state and now we have to show it week in and week out,” Coleman said.
LINCOLN EAST 47, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 10
|Lincoln East
|14
|17
|9
|7
|--
|47
|Lincoln Southeast
|3
|0
|0
|7
|--
|10
LSE--McCashland 27 FG
LE--Coleman 79 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Greisen 4 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Coleman 17 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Erikson 20 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Gorr 20 FG
LE--Stephenson 50 pass from Walters (kick failed)
LE--Gorr 30 FG
LSE--M. Appleget 27 pass from Reddick (McCashland kick)
LE--Bauman 11 run (Gorr kick)
