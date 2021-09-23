Coleman, Walters put on show as No. 9 Spartans sparkle in rout of No. 8 Knights

Walters moved on to find Luke Greisen for a short score, Coleman for his second touchdown and Cooper Erikson for a 20-yard passing touchdown, all in the first half. His fifth touchdown came just two plays into the second half on a 50-yard catch-and-run to Billie Stephenson to give Lincoln East (4-1) an untouchable 37-3 lead. The senior quarterback has now thrown four or more passing touchdowns in four consecutive games, a feat that garnered him plenty of praise after the game.

“The kid’s special; he plays really well, he’s a smart kid and he takes what the defense gives (him),” East coach John Gingery said.

Coleman took it a step further than that.

“Best quarterback in the state, no doubt about it, he’s shown that week-in and week-out,” Coleman said. “I’ve never had a quarterback this good and I don’t think I ever will for a long time.”

There were also plenty of positives on the defensive side of the ball for the Spartans, which excelled at shutting down the run for a second week in a row. Seeking to keep the ball away from Walters, Southeast handed carry after carry to running back Max Buettenback.