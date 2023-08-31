Turns out life after Hayden Frank might not be all that bad for the Malcolm Clippers.

Named the Journal Star's boys athlete of the year in June, Frank served notice last fall of his abilities when he quarterbacked Malcolm football to a 10-1 season and the C-2 state quarterfinals.

But Frank and several classmates from a talented senior class graduated, leaving some question marks as to how the Clippers would move forward.

Maddox Meyer gave them a hint last Friday.

Malcolm's new starting quarterback threw for 368 yards and five touchdowns as the Clippers knocked off previously sixth-ranked Yutan 34-28.

"We knew last year that we could compete with almost anybody we played. And this year I don’t think any of us really knew what was going to happen," Meyer said. "We knew Yutan was a good team. They have a lot of size, and a lot of good players. And we really didn’t know how that one was going to go for us.

"After that first drive we knew we could compete."

Three of Meyer's five touchdown tosses went to junior Logan McGreer. It's not yet known if the yards or touchdowns are school records, coach Scott Amen said. The Clippers will worry about that later on. The only record that matters right now is 1-0.

Meyer, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior, admits he isn't as a physical runner as a dual threat QB that Frank was. But he doesn't have to be. The Clippers returned good experience at the receiver positions in McGreer and senior Dalton Amen. And they got a strong performance from an offensive line that had to answer some questions of its own.

"Going into the game, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know how physical we could be. I just wanted to see how tough we were going to be," Coach Amen said. "These five guys came out and just proved it. Proved that they could hold their own, and they’re going to stand up to anybody, and I thought they played outstanding."

The line of left tackle Josh Cantrell, left guard Mason Wisiniski, center Garrett England, right guard Luke Schmidt and right tackle Owen Little, in addition to tight end Noah Van Every, kept Meyer's jersey clean and gave him time to do what he does best — scan the field and find the open man.

"I was actually really proud of those guys. I didn’t know how they were going to react. I didn’t really know what to expect, to be honest," Meyer said. "But after that first drive we just kept throwing, and I don’t think I even got touched besides a single run play."

Seeing the field is nothing new for Meyer, who played mostly in the secondary on the 2022 Malcolm team while backing up Frank at quarterback.

But stepping in behind center is a new experience entirely, one that came with nerves. Being "good buddies" with Frank helped, Meyer said, because he could watch his friend operate from the sidelines while being involved in conversations with Frank and Malcolm offensive coordinator Cole Gore.

Even if he wasn't getting snaps, the Malcolm coaching staff knew what they had in Meyer's throwing ability. Friday brought the proof.

"We tell him to throw to green grass and we have enough speed with our receivers to get it out in the green pasture and let the kids run underneath it, and that's what they did," Coach Amen said. "He put the ball where only our guys could catch it, and they made some good plays."