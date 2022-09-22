Cliché rings true in blowout win for Southwest, which turns focus to city rival

A mistake-filled loss last week for Lincoln Southwest meant getting back to the practice field and cleaning those things up.

On Thursday night, the Silver Hawks were clean throughout a 56-0 thrashing of Omaha Bryan at Seacrest Field.

“It sounds cliché, but really just focus on us (this week),” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. “We needed to execute better, we needed to do the little things better whether that was offense or defense.”

The Silver Hawks knew they had to play better than last Thursday's disappointing loss to Papillion-La Vista.

“Last week was sloppy and that brought our spirits down,” running back Cal Newell said. “It was a Thursday game and that can throw things off a bit. We had another Thursday game this week and we just had to get it in gear.

“We just had to focus as much as we could through the weather and everything, and we came out here in high spirits and we able to bounce back from that.”

Southwest was buttoned-up on both sides of the ball Thursday.

The defense pitched the shutout and forced five turnovers in the first half that the Silver Hawks turned into 42 points.

Southwest receiver Jack Baptista broke the school's career receptions and receiving yards records in the win.

The Silver Hawks did all that despite having some new faces in the game due to injuries and giving some backups game action due to the big lead.

“We definitely just focused on the little things,” Newell said. “We had some injuries and switched some guys around and they were able to make the switch over from positions and do the little things that allows for the big win.”

Sherman added that having all the players that got playing time and stepped up in the win over Bryan was a testament to their dedication to the football program.

“What I love about Southwest is we have so many guys go out and give you their hearts, blood, sweat and tears,” he said. “It was awesome to get some guys on the field tonight that don’t necessarily play week in and week out.”

Playing on Thursday night would typically be an advantage for Southwest with an extra day of rest. Except for its opponent next week, Lincoln Southeast, also played Thursday.

“It’s really nice that we played on Thursday, but everybody is going to be in the same boat come next week,” Sherman said. “When you play on Thursdays and win, it’s awesome but the alternative is not so great.”

The players feel that same energy of the Thursday evening win. But Newell said they will be quick to turn the page to their rivalry game next Friday.

“It feels great, but we got to lock in for next week with Southeast, our biggest rival, our biggest game,” he said. “We got to celebrate for a little bit then lock in.”