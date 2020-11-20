Class D-2: Special scene, and then a great game as No. 1 BDS rallies against Sandhills/Thedford

The BDS defense had a big challenge with the Knights’ big running back Dane Pokorny (6-foot-3, 200 pounds). He had several big runs in the first half but got hit for short gains more in the second half. He finished with 106 yards rushing but didn’t have any touchdowns after having five in the semifinals.

“We were a little shell-shocked maybe the first half, and scared,” said BDS co-coach Chris Ardissono, who calls the defense. “Everybody talked about how physical they were. We could be just as physical as they were. I think in the second half we were.”

Kleinschmidt led BDS with 142 yards rushing, including a 55-yard TD run that he broke several tackles on.

The crowd was estimated at 1,200, with fans circled around most of the field and seated at picnic tables near the end zone.

And four early-arriving cars on a side street could watch the game from their car with a decent view of the field (yes, they honked after the Eagles scored).

The BDS program rotates playing its home games at fields in Bruning and Shickley.

Playing at Memorial Stadium can be a once-in-a-lifetime oppurtunity, but winning a state title at home was nice, too.