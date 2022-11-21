 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class D-2 rewind: Hitchcock County knocks off Howells-Dodge

A quick recap of Monday's Class D-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Hitchcock County 22, Howells-Dodge 12.

Turning point: With Hitchcock County leading 16-12, Falcons defenders Kolyn Gaston and Keegan Shuler combined to stop Howells-Dodge's Jestin Breyer on a fourth-and-1 run on H-D's own 26-yard line with 5:44 left in the game.

It was over when ...: Hitchcock County's Drew Scott took a fourth-down pitch and narrowly beat a pair of Howells-Dodge defenders to the east pylon, where he stretched the ball out just past the goal line — a play that was confirmed by review.

Game ball: Hitchcock County quarterback Keynan Gaston, who rushed for 99 yards and one touchdown. For Howells-Dodge, Lance Brester toted the rock 34 times for 172 yards.

Talking hardware: In their first appearance in the state championship finals, Hitchcock County is heading back home with a big trophy.

Sports editor

A Freeport, Illinois, native, Nate Head is the sports editor at the Journal Star, where he started as the assistant editor in 2019. Nate graduated from Illinois State University in 2018.

