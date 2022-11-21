Class D-2 rewind: Hitchcock County knocks off Howells-Dodge

A quick recap of Monday's Class D-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Final: Hitchcock County 22, Howells-Dodge 12. Turning point: With Hitchcock County leading 16-12, Falcons defenders Kolyn Gaston and Keegan Shuler combined to stop Howells-Dodge's Jestin Breyer on a fourth-and-1 run on H-D's own 26-yard line with 5:44 left in the game. It was over when ...: Hitchcock County's Drew Scott took a fourth-down pitch and narrowly beat a pair of Howells-Dodge defenders to the east pylon, where he stretched the ball out just past the goal line — a play that was confirmed by review.
Game ball: Hitchcock County quarterback Keynan Gaston, who rushed for 99 yards and one touchdown. For Howells-Dodge, Lance Brester toted the rock 34 times for 172 yards. Talking hardware: In their first appearance in the state championship finals, Hitchcock County is heading back home with a big trophy.
Photos: Hitchock County, Howells-Dodge clash for D-2 crown
Hitchcock County's Keegan Shuler (27) walks off the field while Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer (28) celebrates a second-quarter touchdown with teammate Colton Klosen during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Howells-Dodge's Connor Kreikemeier (left) pursues Hitchcock County's Keyan Gadton during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott is stiff-armed by Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) is pushed out of bounds on a run by Howells-Dodge's Colton Klosen (7)
during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) escapes a tackle attempt by Hitchcock County's Kolyn Gaston (20) during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hitchcock County's Keegan Shuler and Keyan Gadton celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown against Howells-Dodge
in the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hitchcock County's Keyan Gadton (9) tries to push into the end zone but is stopped by several Howells-Dodge players during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4, center) lifts the trophy with his teammates after the Falcons defeated Howells-Dodge in the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (right) looks to pass while teammate Connor Kreikemeier blocks Hitchcock County's Trent Kisker during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hitchcock County's Tanner O'Brien celebrates a touchdown scored against Howells-Dodge in the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) hurdles his teammate to gain a few extra yards before being tackled by Hitchcock County's Trent Kisker (left) and Keegan Shuler during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hitchcock-County players chant the school's song after defeating Howells-Dodge in the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hitchcock County takes on Howells-Dodge in the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar is tackled by Hitchcock County's Keegan Shuler
during the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!