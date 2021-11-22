Class D-2 rewind: Denkert carries Kenesaw to first state championship

A quick recap of Monday's Class D-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Kenesaw 46, Sandhills/Thedford 40.

Turning point: Facing a fourth-and-1 from its own 16-yard line, Sandhills/Thedford went for it up 40-30 with 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Kenesaw's Trey Kennedy and Blake Steer combined to stop Reece Zutavern short of the marker.

Tyson Denkert scored from 9 yards out five plays later on fourth down to pull the Blue Devils to within 40-38.

It was over when ...: Kenesaw flushed out Knights quarterback Kyle Cox on a fourth-and-goal pass play from the 17. Cox never got a pass off in the final minutes.

Sandhills/Thedford had second-and-goal from the 2, but Dane Pokorny was stopped for losses on the next two plays and a holding penalty wiped out a touchdown.

Game balls: Denkert, Kenesaw's do-it-all senior, rushed 55 times for 303 yards and six touchdowns.

Talking hardware: This is Kenesaw's first state championship.

