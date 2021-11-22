Class D-2 rewind: Denkert carries Kenesaw to first state championship

Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown against Sandhills-Thedford in the first quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
A quick recap of Monday's Class D-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Final: Kenesaw 46, Sandhills/Thedford 40. Turning point: Facing a fourth-and-1 from its own 16-yard line, Sandhills/Thedford went for it up 40-30 with 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Kenesaw's Trey Kennedy and Blake Steer combined to stop Reece Zutavern short of the marker.
Tyson Denkert scored from 9 yards out five plays later on fourth down to pull the Blue Devils to within 40-38.
It was over when ...: Kenesaw flushed out Knights quarterback Kyle Cox on a fourth-and-goal pass play from the 17. Cox never got a pass off in the final minutes.
Sandhills/Thedford had second-and-goal from the 2, but Dane Pokorny was stopped for losses on the next two plays and a holding penalty wiped out a touchdown.
Game balls: Denkert, Kenesaw's do-it-all senior, rushed 55 times for 303 yards and six touchdowns. Talking hardware: This is Kenesaw's first state championship. Check back for updates to this story and more photos
Photos: No. 2 Kenesaw upends No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford in Class D-2 final
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) looks to evade tackle by Sandhills-Thedford while running for yardage in the first quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Sandhills-Thedford in the third quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert is greeted by his parents, Jon (left) and Tracy (right), as well as Jason Wagoner (center) after Kenesaw won the Class D-2 state championship 46-40 against Sandhills-Thedford on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) and Joel Katzberg celebrates with the trophy after winning the Class D-2 championship 46-40 against Sandhills-Thedford on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford fans hold their shoes in the air as their team as the Class D-2 championship game against Kenesaw begins Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Reece Zutavern scores a first quarter touchdown against Kenesaw during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against Sandhills-Thedford during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Kyle Cox gets tackled by Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn (6) in the second quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown against Sandhills-Thedford in the first quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) dives for extra yardage while being tackled by Sandhills-Thedford's Dane Pokorney in the second quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Drew McIntosh (30) catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) in the second quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) gets tackled by several Sandhills-Thedford players in the third quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Trae Hickman (right) gets tackled by Lane Kelley (center) and Tyson Denkert (left) as a flag is thrown in the third quarter Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Reece Zutavern (24) celebrates a third-quarter touchdown against Kenesaw during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Dane Pokorny (22) gets tackled by Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) and Sean Duffy (25) in the fourth quarter Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) gets tackled by Sandhills-Thedford's Seth Scranton (bottom) and Drew McIntosh (top) in the third quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Dane Pokorny (22) gets pushed out of bounds by Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) in the first quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Trae Hickman (21) drops a Kenesaw kickoff return before recovering it in the second quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Reece Zutavern (24) runs into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown against Kenesaw during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Lincoln, Nebraska - 11/22/2021 - Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert (10) gets tackled by Sandhills-Thedford's Connor Cooksley (23) in the third quarter during the Class D-2 championship game on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sandhills-Thedford's Dane Pokorny (left) dives into the end zone for a two-point conversion against Kenesaw in the second quarter during the Class D-2 championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Drake Olson (center) gets fired up with his teammates before their game against Sandhills-Thedford for the Class D-2 championship on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford football players holds their runner-up trophy after losing to Kenesaw 46-40 in the Class D-2 state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Sandhills-Thedford's Reece Zutavern catches a pass while being defended by Kenesaw's Sean Duffy in the second quarter Monday during the Class D-2 championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Kenesaw's Chase Uden (60) high-fives fans after the Blue Devils' 46-40 win over Sandhills-Thedford for the Class D-2 championship Monday at Memorial Stadium.
