Class D-2: No. 1 BDS rallies in second half over Sandhills/Thedford

SHICKLEY — Top-ranked BDS came back from a six-point halftime deficit at home to win the Class D-2 state championship 36-28 over No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.

Dalton Kleinschmidt scored on a 2-yard run to give BDS the lead with just over 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Knights led 20-14 at halftime behind 79 first-half rushing yards from Dane Pokorny.

The first half was full of big plays — Sandhills/Thedford scored twice on rushes of more than 50 yards, while BDS scored on a 56-yard run.

It's BDS's third title and first one since 2017.

