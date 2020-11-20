 Skip to main content
Class D-2: No. 1 BDS rallies in second half over Sandhills/Thedford
BDS vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 11.20

BDS' Dalton Kleinschmidt makes a catch next to Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern (24) during the Class D-2 state championship game Friday in Shickley.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

SHICKLEY — Top-ranked BDS came back from a six-point halftime deficit at home to win the Class D-2 state championship 36-28 over No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.

Dalton Kleinschmidt scored on a 2-yard run to give BDS the lead with just over 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Knights led 20-14 at halftime behind 79 first-half rushing yards from Dane Pokorny.

The first half was full of big plays — Sandhills/Thedford scored twice on rushes of more than 50 yards, while BDS scored on a 56-yard run.

It's BDS's third title and first one since 2017.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Tags

