Class D-2: Hitchcock County shuts down Howells-Dodge for first state title

The best defense in eight-man football wrapped its arms around the state championship trophy and didn't let go.

Hitchcock County shut out Howells-Dodge and 2,000-yard rusher Lance Brester in the second half, outscoring the Jaguars 14-0 after halftime to win the Class D-2 state title 22-12 Monday at Memorial Stadium.

The Falcons came into the championship game having allowed just 52 points all season, 24 of those in one game to playoff qualifier South Loup. Howells-Dodge's 12 points represented the only other time this year a team scored more than once against Hitchcock County.

All those Jaguars points came in the first 24 minutes. And the zero in the second half spelled the end of Howells-Dodge's 25-game winning streak.

"Defensively we're better than we played in the first half," Hitchcock County coach Randall Rath said. "I think we were a little bit in awe; I think we got overwhelmed a little bit.

"Our D-ends are really, really good. They just dominated the second half."

Those players — Tanner O'Brien and Trent Kisker — were tasked with taking away the vaunted Howells-Dodge power toss play that accounted for a big chunk of Bresters' 2,180 yards and four touchdowns leading into Monday.

On a field where the towns of Howells and Dodge have made their homes before joining forces in 2012, the Jaguars were held to 81 yards in the second half with Brester getting 49 yards on 15 carries.

Brester's six-yard touchdown run was part of a 123-yard first half.

But Hitchcock County got to work after that.

The Falcons struck on the opening possession of the second half when Kisker pulled a pass from Keynan Gaston away from a Howells-Dodge defender and went 45 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 16-12 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Kisker pounced on a Howells-Dodge fumble. And while the Falcons couldn't convert the field position into points, the tone was set.

"They're just very good with their hands," Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. "They were taking away the cutback lane. Lance is a really big cutback runner, and they were doing a good job on the back side of taking that away.

"We were just trying to find a blocking scheme that worked, and we never could settle on one."

The final big stop for Hitchcock County came in the fourth quarter, when Kolyn Gaston and Keegan Shuler teamed up to drop Jestin Bayer short on a fourth-and-2 play from the Jaguars' 26-yard line after a 50-yard punt pinned Howells-Dodge at its own 5.

Suddenly the Falcons had the lead, the ball, and 27 yards between themselves and a state title.

Hitchcock County used nearly all of the remaining 5 minutes, 44 seconds to score that clinching touchdown, needing 11 plays to cover the distance and capping the short march with Drew Scott's 1-yard run with 58 seconds left that accounted for the final score.

Hitchcock County quarterback Keynan Gaston ran for 99 yards and a score in addition to his 45-yard touchdown pass to Kisker. The Falcons had just 187 total yards to Howells-Dodge's 245, but it was enough after the Jaguars averaged 2.4 yards per carry in the second half.

Keegan Shuler led the Falcons' defense with 13 tackles while Kolyn Gaston had 12.

Brester ran for 172 yards on 34 carries and had 14 tackles on defense.

The state championship is the first for Hitchcock County in any sport. The communities of Culbertson and Trenton consolidated in 2008.

"It means everything, especially since this is the first time our school ever got it. It's just — it's the best," Keynan Gaston said. "It's hard to put into words how good it feels."