Class D-2 football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

The defending champions

Humphrey St. Francis graduated five all-state players off its 13-0 team from last year, leaving huge holes to fill. The Flyers return just two starters on both sides of the ball — seniors Justin and Austin Leifeld and junior Tanner Pfeifer. St. Francis coach Eric Kessler says with hard work, improvement each week and staying away from injuries, “we look to be very competitive this year.”

Other teams to watch

(In alphabetical order)

Preseason ratings run Aug. 19

BDS (9-1, D-1 state second round, No. 6 final ranking): BDS should once again be a state contender, with four starters back on offense and three more on defense. Six seniors — Kyle Ardissono, Aaron Mick, Dominic Quinones, Dalton Kleinschmidt, Hunter Cox and Eric Schroeder — made major contributions last season.

Bloomfield (10-1, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 3 final ranking): Five starters return on both sides of the ball, a group led up front by senior OL/DL Gabe Lauck (6-foot-4, 220 pounds; team-high 97 tackles last season) and junior Dalton Gieselman (6-3, 230; 55 tackles).