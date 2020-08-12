Class D-2 football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

The defending champions
Humphrey St. Francis graduated five all-state players off its 13-0 team from last year, leaving huge holes to fill. The Flyers return just two starters on both sides of the ball — seniors Justin and Austin Leifeld and junior Tanner Pfeifer. St. Francis coach Eric Kessler says with hard work, improvement each week and staying away from injuries, “we look to be very competitive this year.”
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Preseason ratings run Aug. 19
BDS (9-1, D-1 state second round, No. 6 final ranking): BDS should once again be a state contender, with four starters back on offense and three more on defense. Six seniors — Kyle Ardissono, Aaron Mick, Dominic Quinones, Dalton Kleinschmidt, Hunter Cox and Eric Schroeder — made major contributions last season.
Bloomfield (10-1, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 3 final ranking): Five starters return on both sides of the ball, a group led up front by senior OL/DL Gabe Lauck (6-foot-4, 220 pounds; team-high 97 tackles last season) and junior Dalton Gieselman (6-3, 230; 55 tackles).
Central Valley (10-1, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 10 final ranking): Six starters return on offense, which should make the Cougars’ attack lethal. Senior quarterback Ty Nekoliczak threw for 1,464 yards and 20 TDs in place of fellow senior Jackson McIntyre, who had 613 yards of total offense before tearing his ACL four games into last season. Meanwhile, senior running back Morgan Behnk had 1,168 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs and registered nine sacks as a defensive end. All-state senior Trevor Cargill is one of the top linemen in the state.
Falls City Sacred Heart (11-1, D-2 state semifinals, No. 2 final ranking): The Irish graduated three all-staters but return two-time all-stater Del Casteel. He joins senior TE/DL Kyle Bauman, senior LB Jack Fiegener, junior OL/DL Brogan Nachtigal and junior QB Jakob Jordan as returning starters.
Kenesaw (8-2, D-2 state second round, No. 8 final ranking): The Blue Devils will be one of the most experienced teams in D-2 with seven starters back on both offense and defense, a group led by junior all-stater Tyson Denkert.
Osceola: The Bulldogs combined with High Plains to win the Class D-1 title a year ago, and with six starters from that team on both offense and defense, expect Osceola to be a major factor in D-2 this season. Five starters are back on the offensive and defensive lines, led by all-stater Kyle Sterup. They helped pave the way for Osceola/High Plains to average 366 yards rushing per game a year ago.
Pleasanton (10-3, D-2 state runner-up, No. 7 final ranking): Five starters back on both sides of the ball and the return of Wyoming recruit and senior all-stater Tyce Westland make the Bulldogs a contender for a trip back to Memorial Stadium.
Players to watch
C/DT Trevor Cargill, Central Valley, 6-3, 280, sr.: Cargill is a four-year starter on both sides of the ball and led the team in tackles last season with 58.
RB/LB Del Casteel, Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 195, sr.: Irish coach Doug Goltz calls the two-time all-stater “one of the best players I’ve coached,” which is high praise considering Goltz is entering his 34th season at the Sacred Heart helm with 318 wins and eight state titles under his belt.
QB/CB Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 5-10 , 180, jr.: Denkert was a go-to as a sophomore for the Blue Devils, rushing for 1,483 yards and 28 TDs, passing for 747 and 10 more scores, registering 80 tackles with three interceptions and four fumble recoveries on defense and averaging 18.6 yards per punt return.
TE/LB Kyle Sterup, Osceola, 6-3, 210, sr.: Sterup was a force defensively for D-1 state champion Osceola/High Plains with 151 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. He also caught five passes for 66 yards.
TE/LB Tyce Westland, Pleasanton, 6-5, 220, sr.: The Wyoming commit caught 54 passes for 956 yards and 13 touchdowns and made 152 tackles with four interceptions defensively.
Class D-2: Behind the numbers, and inside the roster with area teams
Get to know six-man teams in the Journal Star's coverage area ahead of this season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!