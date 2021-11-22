Class D-2 football: Denkert's (55!) rushes and a crucial fourth-down stop push Kenesaw to first state title

“We all knew we had to step up and get a big stop,” said Denkert, who also had a team-best 18 tackles. “In this game, it’s all about plays and we made a bunch of them today.”

That was certainly the case for Denkert, who scored on runs of 47, 1, 50, 4, 2 and 3 yards. He also is a defensive back (he stole a ball for a forced fumble and recovery in the second quarter), the team’s kicker and return man. He used to be the Blue Devils’ punter, but Schnitzler needed a strong gunner, so he moved the 5-foot-10, 183-pound senior there.

“Tremendous effort on his part,” Schnitzler said. “You don’t get many kids like that. They want the ball and they want to take this team on his back and he did that tonight.

“As hard as he worked, I thought the five linemen and the two backs that lead-block for him did a tremendous job. He only needs a seam and he found those seems and made some big plays."

Sandhills/Thedford was playing in the state final for the second straight year after losing by eight to BDS in 2020. Zutavern had 177 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns.

Kenesaw was making its 28th playoff appearance and only had a 1990 state runner-up trophy to show for it. This year's team had a big goal, and it left Lincoln on Monday with the top prize.