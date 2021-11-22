Class D-2 football: Denkert's (55!) rushes and a crucial fourth-down stop push Kenesaw to first state title

The summer conditioning drills were not always fun, but Kenesaw’s football team knew if it wanted to stand in the middle of Memorial Stadium in November, it needed to excel in June, July and August.
Coach Craig Schnitzler pushed the players and pushed them some more in the summer.
"They may not have liked it at times, but tonight it paid off," he said.
In a matchup of two evenly matched teams, it was a strong final 16 minutes that pushed No. 2 Kenesaw to a 46-40 victory against No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford in the Class D-2 state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
The Blue Devils won their first state title by weathering a run of 32 straight points by Sandhills/Thedford. They concocted a 6-minute, 43-second scoring drive to take the lead for good and they made big defensive plays, including a fourth-down stop that shifted momentum in the third quarter.
And they got a remarkable performance from their do-it-all senior Tyson Denkert, who carried the ball a whopping 55 times for 303 yards and six touchdowns.
He wasn’t tired either. Well, maybe a tad.
“I feel pretty good right now,” Denkert said, as he spun the game ball in his hands afterward. “A little tired but I’m excited for what we’ve done today.”
Kenesaw appeared on the cusp of a rout, taking a 30-8 lead in the second quarter before Sandhills/Thedford scored the next 32 points. The Knights had all the juice after Kyle Cox intercepted a Denkert pass, which set up Reece Zutavern’s 17-yard touchdown on the very next play for a 40-30 lead.
Sandhills/Thedford was feeling so good that the Knights went for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 16-yard line late in the third quarter. But Trey Kennedy and Blake Steer combined to stuff Zutavern short of the first-down marker, setting up a short field for the Blue Devils. Denker scored five plays later.
The way the offenses were moving the ball, the call to go for it was a "no-brainer," Sandhills/Thedford coach Josh Deines said.
“It really gave us some momentum when we really needed it and then we got our offense on the field and we scored a touchdown,” Denkert said.
After forcing a punt, Kenesaw methodically marched down the field in 15 plays, which included a fourth-and-7 play where Denkert shifted inside to elude a tackler and stretched his hands for the first down to keep the drive alive.
Sandhills/Thedford (12-1) made one last charge, reaching the Kenesaw 2-yard line. But Dane Pokorny was dropped for losses on back-to-back plays, and Cox, a freshman, was flushed out of the pocked and never got a clean pass off on fourth down with 1:48 remaining.
“We all knew we had to step up and get a big stop,” said Denkert, who also had a team-best 18 tackles. “In this game, it’s all about plays and we made a bunch of them today.”
That was certainly the case for Denkert, who scored on runs of 47, 1, 50, 4, 2 and 3 yards. He also is a defensive back (he stole a ball for a forced fumble and recovery in the second quarter), the team’s kicker and return man. He used to be the Blue Devils’ punter, but Schnitzler needed a strong gunner, so he moved the 5-foot-10, 183-pound senior there.
“Tremendous effort on his part,” Schnitzler said. “You don’t get many kids like that. They want the ball and they want to take this team on his back and he did that tonight.
“As hard as he worked, I thought the five linemen and the two backs that lead-block for him did a tremendous job. He only needs a seam and he found those seems and made some big plays."
Sandhills/Thedford was playing in the state final for the second straight year after losing by eight to BDS in 2020. Zutavern had 177 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns.
Kenesaw was making its 28th playoff appearance and only had a 1990 state runner-up trophy to show for it. This year's team had a big goal, and it left Lincoln on Monday with the top prize.
"It feels pretty amazing because these fans have been behind us the whole way," Denkert said. "We’ve (the five seniors) been playing together since third grade. This has always been a dream of ours and we finally got it done."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.