Class D-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Dundy County-Stratton, Burwell

The Tigers will try to set the tone on the ground with Diaz and Myers. They're both physical runners, but also fast. Diaz averages more than 8 yards per carry, and Myers' speed makes him tough on the edges. But just when an opponent keys on stopping the run, Myers has the ability to go to the air. He has thrown for more than 1,000 yards, and the 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior hit some critical passes in the Tigers' semifinal win against Tri County. DCS will be looking to avenge last year's semifinal loss to Burwell.