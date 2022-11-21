 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Class D-1 rewind: Clarkson/Leigh 48, Neligh-Oakdale 20

  • Updated
  • 0

A quick recap of Monday's Class D-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Clarkson/Leigh 48, Neligh-Oakdale 20.

Turning point: On the last play of the first half, Neligh-Oakdale had a golden opportunity to both cut into a 24-14 deficit and take momentum into the locker room.

Quarterback Aiden Kuester extended the play by rolling out of his traffic to his right, and slung a pass to a wide-open receiver in the end zone — it hit 10 fingers and fell harmlessly to the turf.

Clarkson/Leigh promptly made that drop sting, uncorking a nine-play touchdown march on the first drive of the second half.

It was over when ...: Kyle Kasik ran for his sixth touchdown, this one a 36-yard scamper to boost Clarkson/Leigh's lead to 40-20 with 7:44 left in the game.

Game ball: That's Kasik. The Patriots scored six touchdowns — all of them by Kasik, who finished with 320 yards (!) on 45 carries (!). 

Talking hardware: Clarkson/Leigh has been to the playoffs 11 times, but it finally hoists a state championship trophy.

Sports editor

A Freeport, Illinois, native, Nate Head is the sports editor at the Journal Star, where he started as the assistant editor in 2019. Nate graduated from Illinois State University in 2018.

