Class D-1 rewind: Clarkson/Leigh 48, Neligh-Oakdale 20

A quick recap of Monday's Class D-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Clarkson/Leigh 48, Neligh-Oakdale 20.

Turning point: On the last play of the first half, Neligh-Oakdale had a golden opportunity to both cut into a 24-14 deficit and take momentum into the locker room.

Quarterback Aiden Kuester extended the play by rolling out of his traffic to his right, and slung a pass to a wide-open receiver in the end zone — it hit 10 fingers and fell harmlessly to the turf.

Clarkson/Leigh promptly made that drop sting, uncorking a nine-play touchdown march on the first drive of the second half.

It was over when ...: Kyle Kasik ran for his sixth touchdown, this one a 36-yard scamper to boost Clarkson/Leigh's lead to 40-20 with 7:44 left in the game.

Game ball: That's Kasik. The Patriots scored six touchdowns — all of them by Kasik, who finished with 320 yards (!) on 45 carries (!).

Talking hardware: Clarkson/Leigh has been to the playoffs 11 times, but it finally hoists a state championship trophy.