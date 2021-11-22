Class D-1 rewind: Belina's five-touchdown game leads Howells-Dodge to 42-12 win over Cross County

A quick recap of Monday's Class D-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Howells-Dodge 42, Cross County 12.

Turning point: The Jaguars’ first two drives of the game ended in turnovers, including a fumble recovery that set up Cross County at the 13-yard line early in the first quarter. Howells-Dodge came up big with a forced turnover of its own when Blake Sindelar recovered a loose ball on the edge of their end zone, and the Jaguars stymied Cross County’s only other red-zone possession of the first half with another fumble before halftime.

It was over when …: A fourth-down pass attempt fell incomplete for Cross County and Levi Belina soon followed with his fourth rushing touchdown of the game to put Howells-Dodge up 34-6 in the third quarter.

Game balls: Belina and Lance Brester have been a dynamic one-two rushing attack for Howells-Dodge all season, and nothing changed in the state championship game. Brester totaled 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Belina took 23 carries for 153 yards and four touchdowns in addition to a passing score in the fourth quarter.