Class D-1: Kasik, Clarkson-Leigh overpower Neligh-Oakdale to win first title

Neligh-Oakdale had the most explosive player in Class D-1, a player who set state and national records and led the Warriors to their first state final.

Clarkson-Leigh had the guy who was better on Monday.

Kyle Kasik delivered an all-time performance in the biggest game of his high school career, running 45 times for 320 yards, six touchdowns, and six two-point conversions to carry, literally, Clarkson-Leigh to a 48-20 win over Nelight-Oakdale in the D-1 state championship at Memorial Stadium.

"Our motto is just, hit harder than the other team and play powerhouse football," Kasik said after the game. "And that's what we did."

It was Neligh-Oakdale (11-2) that jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on touchdowns 70 seconds apart after a pair of Clarkson-Leigh fumbles.

What came next was a 40-0 Clarkson/Leigh response, with every point coming from Kasik. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior added the cherry on top with a 36-yard run and subsequent two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter.

Kasik also had an interception and finished with eight tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss.

"He's a load," Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. "He looked good on film, but he looked a lot better in person. That kid can play."

With Kasik carrying the load both times, Monday marked the second straight game that Clarkson/Leigh (12-1) didn't attempt a pass. Kasik ran 36 times for 294 yards in the Patriots' semifinal win over Stanton.

"Our kids just played hard. Put the ball in No. 4 (Kasik's) hands, and the offensive line kept blocking hard for him, and got things done," Patriots coach Jim Clarkson said.

Over Clarkson/Leigh's final three playoff games alone, Kasik piled up 108 carries for 820 yards and 17 touchdowns, running behind an offensive led by seniors Jackson Koehn and Mason Whitmore, juniors Sam Zuniga-Pocasangre and Noonan, and sophomore Korbin Lemburg.

Perhaps not coincidentally, those three games marked the Patriots' three most lopsided playoff victories as the school rolled to its first football title and just the second in the history of the two communities. Clarkson was the D-1 runner-up in 2007 while Leigh won the D-1 title in 1984.

"It's great for our community; it's great for our program," Clarkson said. "We consider ourselves a football community, and for us to get over that hump and get all the way to the top of the mountain, it's outstanding."

Neligh-Oakdale, in its first state final, was never fully able to get its high-flying offense going.

Senior quarterback Aiden Kuester, who set the Nebraska record for total offense earlier this season while also breaking the national eight-man record for total yards, ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards.

Kuester's passing yardage was less than half of what he averaged during the season, and left him with 2,953 for the year — 47 yards short of the first 3,000 passing yard-2,000 rushing yard season in Nebraska history.

Kuester's rushing total left him with 2,143 yards and 49 touchdowns.

"We were able to make a couple things work early there," Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. "Then they got really physical with us, and we didn't answer that very well."