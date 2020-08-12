Class D-1 football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

The defending champions
None. Osceola-High Plains decided to break up the band after last year’s title run as a cooperative. Each school is fielding a team in Class D-2 in this new two-year classification cycle.
Other teams to watch
Burwell (10-3, D-1 state runner-up, No. 3 final ranking): The Longhorns have been in the state title game four of the past five years with a title coming in 2016. It looks like another run to Memorial Stadium could be in the cards with five starters back on offense and seven more on defense. Last year’s connection between quarterback Barak Birch and wide receiver Mason Plock is back once again.
Cambridge (10-1, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): With 30 players on the team and 16 who have started at least three games, the Trojans once again look formidable. New quarterback Quintin Shaner is a 6-foot-5 junior whom coach Rodney Yates says is “athletic, fast and with a strong arm.” His favorite target will be 6-6 junior Dahlton Wood.
Clarkson/Leigh (7-3, D-2 state second round, No. 6 final ranking): The Patriots bring back seven starters on both sides of the ball on top of 2018 all-state running back Tommy McEvoy, who missed last season because of an ACL tear.
Cross County (7-5, D-1 state semifinals, No. 5 final ranking): The Cougars hope to extend the momentum of last year’s late-season surge, and with 11 starters back (six on offense, five on defense), there’s a good possibility of that. The 1-2 punch of senior Isaac Noyd and junior Carter Seim at running back produced 2,807 yards combined and 36 touchdowns. Expect 6-6 junior tight end Cory Hollinger to be a big factor at tight end/defensive end.
Dundy County-Stratton (10-2, D-1 state semifinals, No. 8 final ranking): The Tigers have 11 starters back, including all-state candidates in senior defensive lineman Delton Haines (5-10, 240; 104 tackles, 11 for losses) and senior running back/defensive back Serbando Diaz (5-8, 160; 1,400 rushing yards, 29 TDs).
Elmwood-Murdock (8-2, D-1 state second round, unranked): The Knights graduated a pair of all-staters, but nine starters return with senior FB/LB Jared Drake (6-1, 205) and senior QB/CB Noah Arent (5-11, 175) leading the way.
Howells-Dodge (10-1, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 2 final ranking): The Jaguars have to replace some linemen, but with three starters back on both sides of the ball, they have a good foundation to build on. Junior Levi Belina (5-11, 180) rushed for 1,162 yards and made 132 tackles last season.
Lourdes Central Catholic (4-5, unranked): A dozen returning starters led by junior quarterback Blake Miller, senior lineman Drew Walton and junior running back Aidan Aldana (975 yards rushing last season) make the Knights a team to look out for.
Neligh-Oakdale (7-3, D-1 state second round, unranked): Six starters are back both ways. The combination of sophomore quarterback Aiden Kuester and senior wide receiver Julien Hearn is a tough one to defend. Hearn, who runs the 40 in 4.56, had 1,160 yards receiving on 42 catches and 20 TDs last season.
Tri County (7-4, D-1 state quarterfinals): The Trojans’ young team a year ago came to life in the playoffs. With eight starters back both offensively and defensively, they look poised to take the next step. Quarterback/defensive back Cole Siems is a returning all-stater.
Players to watch
RB/S Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson/Leigh, 6-2, 195, sr.: McEvoy is getting Division I college recruiting attention, even after missing last year with an ACL tear. As a sophomore in 2018, McEvoy exploded for 1,708 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns in nine games while also making 78 tackles on defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
RB/DB Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh, 5-6, 130, jr.: Earned D-2 all-state honors a year ago by gaining 168 all-purpose yards per game as a sophomore. He had four kickoff returns and two punt returns for touchdowns.
WR/S Andrew Waltke, Palmyra, 6-4, 185, jr.: Waltke earned all-state honors as both a freshman and sophomore with 144 catches for 1,878 yards and 25 touchdowns in the two years combined. He should start getting Division I college recruiting interest this fall.
QB/DB Cole Siems, Tri County, 6-0, 165, sr.:Siems proved to be a dual-threat quarterback a year ago by rushing for 1,016 yards and 22 touchdowns and throwing for 924 and another 18 scores. He was also a force defensively with 55 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
RB/LB Justin Erb, Wakefield, 6-3, 205, sr.: Erb rushed for 1,510 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Trojans, who were ineligible for the playoffs because they opted down from Class C-2. Wakefield will again be ineligible for postseason play in 2020.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!