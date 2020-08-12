Class D-1 football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The defending champions

None. Osceola-High Plains decided to break up the band after last year’s title run as a cooperative. Each school is fielding a team in Class D-2 in this new two-year classification cycle.

Other teams to watch

Burwell (10-3, D-1 state runner-up, No. 3 final ranking): The Longhorns have been in the state title game four of the past five years with a title coming in 2016. It looks like another run to Memorial Stadium could be in the cards with five starters back on offense and seven more on defense. Last year’s connection between quarterback Barak Birch and wide receiver Mason Plock is back once again.

Cambridge (10-1, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): With 30 players on the team and 16 who have started at least three games, the Trojans once again look formidable. New quarterback Quintin Shaner is a 6-foot-5 junior whom coach Rodney Yates says is “athletic, fast and with a strong arm.” His favorite target will be 6-6 junior Dahlton Wood.