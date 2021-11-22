Class D-1 football: ‘I just came out here to play’ — Levi Belina’s five-touchdown day lifts Howells-Dodge to 41-12 win over Cross County

All season long, Levi Belina was the key to Howells-Dodge’s undefeated record.
The senior running routinely handled 20-30 carries per game but exited Howells-Dodge’s semifinal win due to an injury after just five carries. Ten days later, no one in Memorial Stadium would have known Belina was nursing a sore leg.
Belina ran for four touchdowns and completed Howells-Dodge’s only pass for another score in a game in which it never trailed.
The No. 3 Jaguars defeated No. 4 Cross County 42-12 in the Class D-1 championship game Monday to win the school’s first state title since consolidating in 2012.
“I just came out here to play; I played like I have all season so we could have this score and win this game,” Belina said. “It feels great, this has been the goal for a very long time.”
While the towns of Howells and Dodge were state-final regulars with a combined 15 state football championships between them, the new-look Jaguars (13-0) had never gone all the way together. A second-round playoff exit a year ago and small senior class gave way to a determined effort this time around, but Howells-Dodge knew it’d have to get past a familiar opponent to achieve its state title dreams.
The Jaguars narrowly secured a 40-38 win over Cross County (11-2) in Week 3, albeit without all-state running back Carter Seim on the field for the Cougars. While he was still clearly carrying the effects of a leg injury suffered in the semifinal round, Seim had little to no room to run all game long Monday. He finished with 22 carries for 97 yards as both of Cross County’s touchdowns came through the air in the second half.
“That’s been our whole message this whole time, that we had to tackle,” Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. “We were just able to get to him before he could really get started.”
The Cougars had their opportunities early, including a possession starting at the Howells-Dodge 13-yard line after a fumble, but the Jaguars managed to force turnovers on both of Cross County’s red zone trips in the first half.
“We didn’t do anything any different, but they just played lights out,” said Cross County coach Hayden DeLano. “We gave it our best shot, but it was just a matter of them being better today. They were more physical and they made more plays.”
Behind a pair of powerful Belina rushing touchdowns and a third from Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge took a 20-0 lead into the halftime break. However, thinking back to their first meeting against Cross County where the Cougars scored 30 second-half points, the Jaguars knew the job wasn’t done.
Belina provided another big play, recovering a blocked punt on Cross County’s opening drive of the second half before scoring a 9-yard rush touchdown two plays later.
“Last time we had them in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter they scored a lot,” Belina said. “We made sure we didn’t let that happen; our defense stepped up and played the entire game.”
While Cross County ended up outgaining Howells-Dodge 274-259, the Cougars’ three turnovers and two failed fourth-down conversions proved to be their undoing. Considering the Cougars were a 1-8 team at the C-2 level just five years ago, DeLano stressed how much Cross County’s program improved in the four years with this senior class.
There were similar feelings on the Jaguar sideline, albeit with the added satisfaction of a seven-man senior class being the group that finally brought a state championship back to Howells-Dodge for the first time since 2010.
“This group worked so hard and did everything that was asked of them all summer long and all fall,” Speirs said. “It took all the players; it’s a great group and it’s going to be a tough group of seniors to see leave.”
