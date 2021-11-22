Class D-1 football: ‘I just came out here to play’ — Levi Belina’s five-touchdown day lifts Howells-Dodge to 41-12 win over Cross County

All season long, Levi Belina was the key to Howells-Dodge’s undefeated record.

The senior running routinely handled 20-30 carries per game but exited Howells-Dodge’s semifinal win due to an injury after just five carries. Ten days later, no one in Memorial Stadium would have known Belina was nursing a sore leg.

Belina ran for four touchdowns and completed Howells-Dodge’s only pass for another score in a game in which it never trailed.

The No. 3 Jaguars defeated No. 4 Cross County 42-12 in the Class D-1 championship game Monday to win the school’s first state title since consolidating in 2012.

“I just came out here to play; I played like I have all season so we could have this score and win this game,” Belina said. “It feels great, this has been the goal for a very long time.”

While the towns of Howells and Dodge were state-final regulars with a combined 15 state football championships between them, the new-look Jaguars (13-0) had never gone all the way together. A second-round playoff exit a year ago and small senior class gave way to a determined effort this time around, but Howells-Dodge knew it’d have to get past a familiar opponent to achieve its state title dreams.