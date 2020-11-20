Class D-1: Dundy County-Stratton stops Burwell in double overtime for title

A holding penalty on first down backed the Longhorns up into a first-and-goal from the 17. On fourth down from the 5, running back Caleb Busch was bottled up on the left sideline near the 3 before Mark Nelms knocked him out of bounds, igniting a Tigers celebration.

“We had to find a way to get the ball into the end zone there on fourth down and just didn’t do it,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “It’s not that our kids didn’t try hard the whole entire game. We got some penalties there on that last overtime drive that hurt us. You can’t get penalties and get set back like that, especially when you have four downs to make it.”

Dundy County-Stratton’s first state championship came in a fashion that reminded Spargo of a playoff win from two years ago.

“It feels like South Loup from a couple of years ago when we were able to beat South Loup in a couple overtimes in kind of the same fashion – fourth-down stop in double overtime when we were up six,” he said. “Just to kind of recapture that feeling again is outstanding.”

The Tigers had to battle back with a late drive to get an opportunity to recreate that feeling.