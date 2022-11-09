Class D-1, D-2, and D-6 semifinals: Breaking down the games, and the players to know for Friday

Of the 12 teams playing in the eight- and six-man state football playoff semifinals, just one has more than one loss, and six are unbeaten. Here's what to know about Friday's games.

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times CDT.)

Class D-1

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick (11-0) at No. 9 Neligh-Oakdale (10-1), 7 p.m.

It wasn't necessarily surprising that St. Pat's beat Elmwood-Murdock in last week's quarterfinals, but the way the Irish did it — leading 57-0 at halftime of a 63-16 win — was a not-so-subtle reminder that there's a reason the Irish have been the top-ranked team in Class D-1 all season. Now, a game that could be full of fireworks. Neligh-Oakdale is the home team and has the wild card in record-setting quarterback Aiden Kuester. Could be a memorable one.

No. 3 Clarkson-Leigh (10-1) at No. 2 Stanton (11-0), 7 p.m.

Stanton has hardly been challenged all season. Clarkson-Leigh's only loss came on a Hail Mary to then-undefeated Cross County. And whoever wins will make history — Clarkson-Leigh is seeking its first final since its co-op began in 2012. Stanton is trying to get back to the finals for the first time since 2004, when it was in Class C-2. This one likely comes down to whoever can get an extra stop or two on defense.

Class D-2

Central Valley (10-1) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (11-0), 7 p.m.

Like Clarkson-Leigh in Class D-1, Central Valley's only loss came on a Hail Mary. Since then, the consolidation of North Loup-Scotia and Greeley-Wolbach hasn't lost, knocking off two-time state runner-up Sandhills-Thedford in the second round and previously undefeated BDS in the quarterfinals. Howells-Dodge, of course, is a different animal — perhaps the best team in all of Nebraska eight-man football. Only one team, South Loup in the round of 16, has stayed within 30 points of the Jaguars this season.

No. 10 Bloomfield (10-1) at No. 2 Hitchcock County (11-0), 4 p.m.

Hitchcock County has allowed just 52 points all season, and nearly half of those came in a 36-24 win against South Loup in Week 3. But if the Falcons are to reach their first final, they'll have to defeat a Bloomfield program that has made a habit of deep playoff runs — 2022 marks the fifth time in the last seven seasons the school has advanced past the second round. The Bees will be the road warriors, making the 330-mile drive to Trenton for the afternoon game, while seeking their first final since 2001.

Class D-6

No. 3 S-E-M (10-0) at No. 4 Parkview Christian (9-1), 2 p.m.

The seniors on this year's S-E-M team were freshmen when the Mustangs lost to Cody-Kilgore 100-0 in the first round of the 2019 six-man playoffs. Now they'll try to lead the program to its first state final since 1992. S-E-M's two playoff wins this year equal its total from the previous 28 years combined. Meanwhile, Parkview Christian is seeking its first finals appearance while playing in its first semifinal. Plenty of storylines here.

No. 8 Pawnee City (8-2) at No. 2 Arthur County (10-0), 2 p.m.

Pawnee City pulled the upset of the playoffs in any class when it knocked off No. 1 Potter-Dix last week. Now the Indians take aim at an Arthur County team that is trying to break through after a semifinal appearance in 2020 sandwiched between a pair of quarterfinal losses. Arthur County is looking for its first finals appearance since 1994; Pawnee City its first ever.

Players to watch

Keynan and Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County: The senior brothers power a Hitchcock County offense that runs for 315 yards per game. Keynan, the Falcons' quarterback, has 1,435 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He isn't asked to throw much, but when he does, it's a big play — on just 20 completions (in 30 attempts), he's thrown for 582 yards and six touchdowns. Kolyn has run for 937 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Noah Eggelston, S-E-M: The senior quarterback has thrown for 1,668 yards and 37 touchdowns in the Mustangs' balanced offense, and even more impressively, he has yet to throw an interception in 143 attempts. Eggelston has also rushed for a team-best 481 yards and five scores on just 34 carries.

Kyle Kasik, Clarkson-Leigh: Kasik has waited his turn in the Patriots' backfield, and as a senior has responded with 1,667 yards and 29 touchdowns. He went for 204 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries in last week's quarterfinal win against Weeping Water. Kasik is a home run threat in the passing game too: of his six catches, four have gone for touchdowns, and he averages 41.5 yards per reception.