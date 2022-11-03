Class D-1, D-2, and D-6 quarterfinals: Breaking down the games, and players to know for Friday

Upstarts and traditional power dot the brackets here. Here's the information to know for Friday's games:

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times Central.)

D-1 Quarterfinal matchups

No. 5 Elmwood Murdock (9-1) at No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's (10-0), 6 p.m.

A Class C-2 playoff team last season, St. Pat's is trying to reach its first title game since its 2004 C-2 title. Elmwood-Murdock will go on the road to try for its first semifinal appearance as an eight-man program.

No. 9 Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at No. 10 Riverside (9-1), 6 p.m.

Neligh-Oakdale is better than its ranking suggests, having lost to Howells-Dodge early and seen the teams ahead of it continue to win. New Nebraska total offense record holder Aiden Kuester is worth the price of admission. Riverside has never advanced past the second round as an eight-man program.

No. 2 Stanton (10-0) at Nebraska Christian (8-2), 7 p.m.

Get used to hearing about the Mustangs plenty. A young roster will have Stanton in contention for this year and beyond. Nebraska Christian, coming off an upset of Thayer Central last week, is trying to win a second-round playoff game for the first time since 1985.

No. 3 Clarkson-Leigh (9-1) at Weeping Water (6-4), 7 p.m.

Weeping Water has knocked off a pair of undefeated foes by three touchdowns to reach the quarterfinals, where the Indians will face a Clarkson-Leigh squad that has lost only on a Hail Mary to Cross County — one of the teams Weeping Water beat to get to this point.

D-2 Quarterfinal matchups

No. 6 Dundy Co.-Stratton (9-1) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (10-0), 6 p.m.

DCS, the 2020 D-1 state champs have a 300-mile trip in front of them for a date with last year's D-1 title winners. Howells-Dodge beat the Tigers 44-18 in last year's semifinals on its way to the first state title as a co-op.

No. 3 BDS (10-0) at Central Valley (9-1), 6:30 p.m.

Central Valley would be unbeaten if not for a last-second Hail Mary from beyond midfield by Elm Creek halfway through the season. Since that heartbreak, the Cougars have gone 5-0, and last week downed 2021 D-2 runner-up Sandhills-Thedford on the road. BDS, the 2020 D-2 champion, is looking for its third straight semifinal appearance.

No. 10 Bloomfield (9-1) at No. 9 Wynot (9-1), 6 p.m.

Bloomfield's only loss is to Wynot, 44-30 in the final game of the regular season. Wynot's only loss is to Howells-Dodge. The Bees held off high-powered Osceola to advance. Wynot seeks a two-win postseason for the first time since 2017.

No. 2 Hitchcock Co. (10-0) at Elm Creek (9-1), 7 p.m.

Hitchcock County has hardly been challenged, with all but one of its on-field victories combing by at least 38 points. Two forfeits mean the Falcons have played just twice since Sept. 23, but a defense with three shutouts is for real. Elm Creek advanced by going on the road to down previously unbeaten Ainsworth.

D-6 Quarterfinal matchups

No. 10 Shelton (7-2) at No. 3 S-E-M (9-0), 6:30 p.m.

It's the best season in decades for S-E-M, which last made it this far in 1992 when it finished runner-up in D-2. Shelton made the eight-man semifinals in 2012, and is looking for payback for a 54-27 loss to S-E-M to end the regular season.

No. 4 Parkview Christian (8-1) at No. 5 Red Cloud (8-1), 5 p.m.

Perhaps the city of Lincoln's best hope for a state football title, the Patriots hit the road to try and keep their season alive. Parkview's only loss is to S-E-M, to the Patriots must avoid looking past a Red Cloud team that has lost only to the same S-E-M team.

No. 8 Pawnee City (7-2) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (9-0), 3 p.m.

What does Potter-Dix have for an encore after scoring a state playoff record 109 points last week? Pawnee City's only defeats have come to one-loss teams Parkview Christian and Red Cloud.

No. 2 Arthur County (9-0) at Hay Springs (6-3), 6 p.m.

Arthur County has lost to eventual state finalists in each of the last two six-man playoffs, a trend Hay Springs hopes will continue. It's going to be tough sledding against an Arthur County squad that, outside of Potter-Dix, has been the most dominant in six-man this season.

Players to watch

Lance Vasa, Arthur County: Vasa ran for nearly 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns in the regular season, on just 92 carries. A good complement to 1,200-yard passer Talan Storer.

Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield: The 5-foot-8, 150-pound junior has proven difficult to bring down, with 1,422 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging 12.7 yards per carry.

Becker Pohlman, Stanton: Just a sophomore, the 6-foot, 195-pund Pohlman has run for 1,353 yards and 24 touchdowns for a Stanton offense that churns out 309 yards per game on the ground.