Class D-1 and D-2 playoff results, 10/21
agate

  • Updated
Football

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS D-1

Thursday's results

East

Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12 

Howells-Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Humphrey/LHF 36, Lutheran High Northeast 35

Laurel-C-C 30, EMF 26

Lourdes CC 57, Thayer Central 14

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30

Stanton 57, Heartland 12

Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28

West

Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6

Arapahoe 56, Alma 40

Burwell 60, Amherst 24 

Dundy Co.-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8

Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0

Nebraska Christian 22, Arcadia/Loup City 15

Perkins County 46, Bertrand 28

Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22

CLASS D-2

Thursday's results

East

BDS 66, Fullerton 34

Bloomfield 66, Wausa 20

Falls City SH 63, Osmond 41

Humphrey SF 42, Allen 14

Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12

Mead 26, Wynot 20

Osceola 70, Homer 24  

Pender 69, Creighton 32

West

Ansley-Litchfield 74, Pleasanton 8

Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8

Elgin/PJ 30, St. Mary's 26

Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0

Leyton 47, Hyannis 12

Mullen 58, Loomis 12 

Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20

