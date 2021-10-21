Class D-1 and D-2 playoff results, 10/21

Football
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS D-1
Thursday's results
East
Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12
Howells-Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Humphrey/LHF 36, Lutheran High Northeast 35
Laurel-C-C 30, EMF 26
Lourdes CC 57, Thayer Central 14
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30
Stanton 57, Heartland 12
Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28
West
Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6
Arapahoe 56, Alma 40
Burwell 60, Amherst 24
Dundy Co.-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8
Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0
Nebraska Christian 22, Arcadia/Loup City 15
Perkins County 46, Bertrand 28
Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22
CLASS D-2
Thursday's results
East
BDS 66, Fullerton 34
Bloomfield 66, Wausa 20
Falls City SH 63, Osmond 41
Humphrey SF 42, Allen 14
Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12
Mead 26, Wynot 20
Osceola 70, Homer 24
Pender 69, Creighton 32
West
Ansley-Litchfield 74, Pleasanton 8
Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8
Elgin/PJ 30, St. Mary's 26
Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0
Leyton 47, Hyannis 12
Mullen 58, Loomis 12
Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.