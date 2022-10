Class D-1 and D-2 playoff results, 10/20

Football

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS D-1

East



No. 16 seed Mead (4-4) at No. 1 Laurel-C-C (8-0), 6 p.m., Laurel.

No. 9 EMF (5-3) at No. 8 Heartland (6-2), 7 p.m., Henderson.

No. 12 Wisner-Pilger (5-3) at No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh, 7 p.m., Leigh.

No. 13 Shelby-Rising City (5-3) at No. 4 Thayer Central (7-1), 7 p.m., Hebron.

No. 14 Weeping Water (4-4) at No. 3 Cross County (8-0), 7 p.m., Stromsburg.

No. 11 Plainview (5-3) at No. 6 Elmwood-Murdock (7-1), 6 p.m., Elmwood.

No. 10 Freeman (5-3) at No. 7 Crofton (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Pender (4-4) at No. 2 Stanton (8-0), 7 p.m.

West bracket



No. 16 Elkhorn Valley (3-5) at No. 1 North Platte SP (8-0), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Bridgeport (6-2) at No. 8 Summerland (5-3), 7 p.m., Ewing.

No. 12 Arapahoe (4-4) at No. 5 Hi-Line (7-1), 7 p.m., Elwood.

No. 13 Sandy Creek (5-3) at No. 4 Sandhills Valley (7-1), 3 p.m., Stapleton.

No. 14 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 3 p.m., Neligh.

No. 11 Alma (5-3) at No. 6 Nebraska Christian (6-2), 6 p.m., Central City.

No. 10 Ravenna (6-2) at No. 7 Perkins County (5-3), 5 p.m., Grant.

No. 15 Maxwell (4-4) at No. 2 Riverside (7-1), 6 p.m., Spalding.

CLASS D-2

East bracket



No. 16 Creighton (4-4) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m., Howells.

No. 9 Falls City SH (4-4) at No. 8 Humphrey SF (5-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 12 Wausa (5-3) at No. 5 Johnson-Brock (7-1), 4 p.m., Johnson.

No. 13 Humphrey/LHF (5-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Nebraska Lutheran (5-3) at No. 3 BDS (8-0), 6 p.m., Shickley.

No. 11 Fullerton (4-4) at No. 6 Osceola (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Lourdes CC (4-4) at No. 7 Lawrence-Nelson (7-1), 5:30 p.m., Lawrence.

No. 15 Winside (4-4) at No. 2 Wynot (7-1), 6 p.m.

West bracket



No. 16 Maywood-Hayes Center (4-4) at No. 1 Hitchcock County (8-0), 7 p.m., Trenton.

No. 9 South Loup (5-3) at No. 8 Kenesaw (7-1), 5 p.m.

No. 12 Mullen (4-4) at No. 5 Elm Creek (7-1), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Axtell (4-4) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (7-1), 2:30 p.m., Benkelman.

No. 14 Loomis (3-5) at No. 3 Ainsworth (8-0), 4 p.m.

No. 11 St. Mary's (6-2) at No. 6 Central Valley (7-1), 7 p.m., Greeley.

No. 10 Elgin/PJ (6-2) at No. 7 Twin Loup (6-2), 6 p.m., Taylor.

No. 15 Hyannis (4-4) at No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford (7-1), 7 p.m., Thedford.