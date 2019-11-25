Class D-1: Soule and Stormdogs show resolve in holding off Burwell for state championship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s just next guy up,” Soule said about his extra workload after VanHousen’s injury. "No one’s role changed. We’re so deep, when one guy goes down, someone else steps up."

Besides the blocked punt, O/HP also recovered three Longhorn fumbles in the first half.

“We didn’t play a clean first half, they kind of brought it to us and we didn’t respond,” said Burwell coach Luke Gideon, whose team made its fourth D-1 state final appearance in the last five years. The Longhorns won the title in 2016 and were state runner-up in 2015 and last season.

Even though his team trailed by 26 at intermission, “we felt good at halftime because of what we were able to do offensively,” Gideon said. “We got some stops defensively and had an opportunity there at the end, but we just gave up too many points the first half.”

Burwell (10-3) outscored the Stormdogs 20-0 in the second half to make things interesting. The Longhorns cut into the halftime deficit on a 27-yard TD pass from Barak Birch to Mason Plock in the third quarter and TD runs of 59 and 23 yards in the fourth period to get as close as the final margin.