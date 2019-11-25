Class D-1: Soule and Stormdogs show resolve in holding off Burwell for state championship

Dylan Soule wasn’t going to be denied in the first quarter when he grabbed a Burwell punt blocked by Kyle Sterup at the 5-yard line and dragged Longhorn defenders into the end zone for a touchdown.
The Osceola/High Plains senior showed the same kind of resolve when he powered his way for an 11-yard gain and a first down in the final minute to secure the Stormdogs’ 40-34 win over Burwell in the Class D-1 state championship football game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
“He’s just a tough runner,” O/HP coach Greg Wood said of Soule, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior who finished with 145 yards rushing and four TDs.
"He’s very, very competitive and he wasn’t going to be stopped."
The victory capped an 11-2 season for the Stormdogs, who were in their second and final year of their cooperative. Osceola and High Plains plan to have their own football teams again in 2020 and 2021.
Soule became the focal point of the offense after leading rusher, fellow senior Keaton VanHousen, was slowed by a thigh injury in the first half after a strong start. VanHousen had 45 yards in the Stormdogs’ first possession, which he finished with a 4-yard TD run to cut Burwell’s lead to 8-6.
The blocked punt return was the first of four first half touchdowns for Soule, which gave Osceola/High Plains a 40-14 halftime lead. Soule added three second quarter TD runs of 61, 1 and 2 yards, the last coming with seven seconds left in the half.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s just next guy up,” Soule said about his extra workload after VanHousen’s injury. "No one’s role changed. We’re so deep, when one guy goes down, someone else steps up."
Besides the blocked punt, O/HP also recovered three Longhorn fumbles in the first half.
“We didn’t play a clean first half, they kind of brought it to us and we didn’t respond,” said Burwell coach Luke Gideon, whose team made its fourth D-1 state final appearance in the last five years. The Longhorns won the title in 2016 and were state runner-up in 2015 and last season.
Even though his team trailed by 26 at intermission, “we felt good at halftime because of what we were able to do offensively,” Gideon said. “We got some stops defensively and had an opportunity there at the end, but we just gave up too many points the first half.”
Burwell (10-3) outscored the Stormdogs 20-0 in the second half to make things interesting. The Longhorns cut into the halftime deficit on a 27-yard TD pass from Barak Birch to Mason Plock in the third quarter and TD runs of 59 and 23 yards in the fourth period to get as close as the final margin.
An interception by Cash Gurney gave Burwell one last opportunity at the Stormdog 30. But on fourth down, Jarrett Parsons forced a fumble and teammate Carter Boden recovered at the O/HP 12 with 1:34 left.
Jase Williams, a senior all-stater, led Burwell with 156 yards and a TD.
“They loaded the box with all eight guys and that made it tougher to run,” said Wood, who shares head coaching duties with Bob Fuller. “We wanted to run clock in the second half and we had some penalties that put us in some tough situations.”
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019
D-1 State Football Championship, 11.25.2019