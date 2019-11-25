Class D-2: Laser-focused Flyers are all business en route to their fifth state crown

Eric Kessler and his players heard the chatter about last week’s state semifinal against No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart serving as the unofficial Class D-2 state championship game. That the winner of that game would have had an easier time in the final in Lincoln.
Humphrey St. Francis ignored the chatter.
"We just didn’t buy into it," said Kessler, the Flyers’ head coach. "This (the state final) is this biggest game we could play in and we were going to play well and we were focused on doing that."
And, boy, were the Flyers focused.
Behind a big day from senior Trevor Pfeifer, top-ranked St. Francis returned to the top of eight-man football with a 70-16 thumping of Pleasanton in Monday’s state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
The Flyers (13-0) scored on their first eight possessions and won their fifth state championship, and first since 2015.
“We knew we had business to attend to and it was focus, a super-focused group, just very prepared, watched a lot of film, dialed in, knew we had to play well,” Kessler said. “We heard all of the stuff about how tough that game was last week and we knew we had to play well tonight, which we certainly did.”
Kessler praised the team’s focus throughout the season. The Flyers prepared the same for every opponent, and that laser-focus shined in a flawless performance against Pleasanton. St. Francis rolled up 378 total yards, had no turnovers and held the Bulldogs to 190 total yards.
“Our team this entire year did a great job preparing every single game no matter if we were playing a team we knew we were going to be beat by 70, or a team like Falls City Sacred Heart, we prepared the same every single week, same scouting report every week, we watched as much film every week,” Trevor Pfeifer said. “We prepared every week like this week.”
Fueling that focus was last year’s state semifinal loss to eventual state champion Johnson-Brock (58-44).
“It motivated us a ton,” Trevor Pfeifer said.
So the Flyers put more work into summer workouts, lifted more weights and played with more sense of urgency. St. Francis had eight seniors on this year’s team.
“Last year we said, ‘This (2018) is our year,’” Trevor Pfeifer said. “But this year we knew it was our year. We made it our year. We worked really hard for this.”
"This year" was quite evident in a dominating first half Monday, which saw the Flyers race out to a 48-0 lead at the break.
In the first half alone, Trevor Pfeifer threw for three touchdowns, rushed for two more scores and picked off three passes on defense.
He connected with brother Tanner Pfeifer, a sophomore, for a 16-yard touchdown, giving the Flyers a 16-0 lead. It was 24-0 on Trevor Pfeifer’s 5-yard touchdown.
A 62-yard Trevor Pfeifer run set up another touchdown on the Flyers’ next offensive series.
After Trevor Pfeifer intercepted his third pass of the half, the Flyers scored two plays later on a 1-yard TD run by — you guessed it — Trevor Pfeifer. He finished with six total touchdowns.
Taylor Wemhoff and Haustyn Forney added rushing touchdowns for the Flyers, who set an all-class record for points scored in a state final, as well a Class D-2 state finals record for margin of victory (54).
“You never expect something like this,” Kessler said. “I did expect us to play well and I did expect us to take care of business. (We) got a senior class and a lot of guys stepped up and played well tonight.”
Jakson Keaschall passed for 193 yards and a score to lead the Bulldogs (9-3).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.