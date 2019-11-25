Class D-2: Laser-focused Flyers are all business en route to their fifth state crown

Eric Kessler and his players heard the chatter about last week’s state semifinal against No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart serving as the unofficial Class D-2 state championship game. That the winner of that game would have had an easier time in the final in Lincoln.

Humphrey St. Francis ignored the chatter.

"We just didn’t buy into it," said Kessler, the Flyers’ head coach. "This (the state final) is this biggest game we could play in and we were going to play well and we were focused on doing that."

And, boy, were the Flyers focused.

Behind a big day from senior Trevor Pfeifer, top-ranked St. Francis returned to the top of eight-man football with a 70-16 thumping of Pleasanton in Monday’s state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

The Flyers (13-0) scored on their first eight possessions and won their fifth state championship, and first since 2015.

“We knew we had business to attend to and it was focus, a super-focused group, just very prepared, watched a lot of film, dialed in, knew we had to play well,” Kessler said. “We heard all of the stuff about how tough that game was last week and we knew we had to play well tonight, which we certainly did.”