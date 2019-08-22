Class D-1
School (’18 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Creighton (13-0) | 5 | 5 | QB/DB Brayden Zimmerer
2. Lutheran NE (9-2) | 7 | 5 | QB/LB Jaxson Kant
3. Burwell (12-1) | 2 | 2 | RB/LB Jase Williams
4. North Central (8-4) | 5 | 5 | RB/LB Sage Miller
5. Osceola/HP (5-5) | 8 | 7 | RB/DB Keaton Van Housen
6. Howells-Dodge (7-3) | 4 | 6 | OL/DL Carter Throener
7. Guardian Angels CC (9-2) | 4 | 4 | Ol/DL Casey Doernemann
8. Arcadia-Loup City (5-4) | 7 | 6 | RB Caden Kusek
9. Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-3) | 4 | 4 | TE/LB Dominic Sis
10. BDS (8-1) | 1 | 2 | G/DE Nolan Weber
OS--returning offensive starters; DS--returning defensive starters.
Contenders--Wakefield, EMF, East Butler, Elmwood-Murdock, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Nebraska Christian, Tri County, Ravenna, Elm Creek, Hemingford.
The case for No. 1--The Bulldogs graduated the top two players in D-1 a year ago in running back Bryce Zimmerer and defensive lineman Travis Tyler. But everyone else in back from their undefeated state championship team, including senior all-state quarterback Brayden Zimmerer. With 12 seniors on the team, this is probably the deepest and most experienced team in this class.
The top 10 opening week (All games Friday unless noted)--Fullerton at Arcadia-Loup City, North Central at Burwell, Creighton at Wakefield, Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton, East Butler at GACC, Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge, Osceola-High Plains at Palmer. BDS, Lutheran High Northeast idle.
Class D-2
School (’18 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Humphrey SF (11-1) | 7 | 6 | QB/S Trevor Pfeifer
2. Falls City SH (9-2) | 6 | 6 | RB/LB Del Casteel
3. Lawrence-Nelson (8-4) | 3 | 4 | OL/DL Kyle Golay
4. Kenesaw (10-1) | 4 | 5 | QB/DE Wyatt Hansen
5. Johnson-Brock (13-0) | 1 | 1 | WR/LB Ty Hahn
6. Mullen (12-1) | 1 | 3 | OL/DL Clayton Hassett
7. Bloomfield (10-1) 3 | 3 | QB/LB Braden Eisenhauer
8. Riverside (7-3) | 6 | 6 | E/LB Tredyn Prososki
9. Overton (9-2) | 3 | 3 | RB Addison Vance
10. Osmond (7-3) | 6 | 6 | C/NG Alexis Solorzano
OS--returning offensive starters; DS--returning defensive starters
Contenders--Clarkson/Leigh, Clearwater-Orchard, Hartington-Newcastle, Garden County, Allen, CWCE, Randolph, Medicine Valley.
Case for No. 1--With 13 starters back offensively and defensively combined, St. Francis looks ready to take the next step after reaching the semifinals of the playoffs a year ago. Quarterback/safety Trevor Pfeifer and lineman Dylan Wemhoff are returning all-staters, while standout running back Taylor Wemhoff rushed for 1,353 yards a year ago.
Top 10 opening weekend (all games Friday unless noted)--Bloomfield at Winside (Thursday), Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic, Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson-Brock, Mullen at Hemingford, Wausa at Osmond, Elm Creek at Overton, Riverside at Central Valley (Thursday). Humphrey St. Francis, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson idle.
Six-man
School (’18 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Harvard (10-1) | 2 | 3 | LB Noah Okraska
2. McCool Jct. (8-2) | 3 | 3 | RB/QB Dana Hobbs
3. Humphrey/LHF (6-2) | 3 | 3 | QB/E Jason & Jacob Sjuts
4. Wilcox-Hildreth (12-0) | 1 | 1 | RB/DB Lane Lieb
5. Minatare (9-2) | 4 | 4 | OL/DL Isaac Gomez
6. Hay Springs (11-1) | 2 | 2 | RB/LB Bryce Running Hawk
7. Spalding Academy (7-3) | 4 | 4 | QB Jacob Diessner
8. Eustis-Farnam (6-3) | 4 | 4 | QB Tanner Fangmeyer
9. Sterling (5-4) | 2 | 3 | QB/DB Sam Boldt
10. Walthill (5-4) | 4 | 3 | RB Zander Lovejoy
OS--returning offensive starters; DS--returning defensive starters.
Contenders--Cody-Kilgore, Creek Valley, Deshler, Hyannis, Heartland Lutheran, Silver Lake.
Case for No. 1--The Cardinals bring back an all-state linebacker in Noah Okraska and a high-quality running back in David Reazole, the leading returning rusher from last year in six-man with 1,719 yards. The strong supporting cast around them could be enough to put Harvard over the top this season.
Top 10 opening weekend (all games Friday unless noted)--Spalding Academy at Harvard, Deshler at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Dorchester at Walthill, Eustis-Farnam at Creek Valley, Hampton at McCool Junction, Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth, Potter-Dix at Hay Springs, Minatare at Sioux County, Sterling at St. Edward.