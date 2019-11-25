A quick recap of Monday's Class D-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Final: Osceola/High Plains 40, Burwell 34.
Turning point: It came in the second quarter after Osceola/High Plains took a 26-14 lead on Dylan Soule's 61-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing drive, the Stormdogs' Kyle Sterup forced a fumbled and teammate Carson Watts recovered. Soule scored five plays later to push the Stormdog lead to 34-14.
You have free articles remaining.
It was over when ...: Burwell trailed 40-14 but made a furious second-half rally, creating some tense moments for the Stormdogs. It wasn't until Jarrett Parsons forced a fumble at the OHP 20 with 1:34 remaining that the Stormdogs could breathe easier.
The star: Soule rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Talking hardware: This is Osceola/High Plains' first state championship as a co-op.