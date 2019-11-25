Class D-2: A quick recap of Humphrey St. Francis' run to a fifth state title
0 comments

Class D-2: A quick recap of Humphrey St. Francis' run to a fifth state title

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Pleasanton, 11.25

Humphrey St. Francis' Taylor Wemhoff (left) rushes to his right in the first quarter against Pleasanton's Seth Eckel (4) during the Class D-2 state title game Monday at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

A quick recap of Monday's Class D-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 70, Pleasanton 16.

Turning point: Trevor Pfeifer's first-quarter interception on a deflection came after Humphrey St. Francis took an 8-0 lead and it set up the next score — a 16-yard touchdown reception by Tanner Pfeifer. The rout was on.

It was over when …: Trevor Pfeifer's third interception of the game led to the Flyers' sixth touchdown of the first half. The score was set up by a beautiful throw up the sideline to Taylor Wemhoff for 34 yards. The Flyers led 48-0 at the break.

The star: Trevor Pfeifer's first half alone was eye-popping. He completed 4-of-5 passes for 78 yards and three touchdowns and rushed seven times for 91 yards and two more scores. Defensively, the 6-foot-2 senior had three interceptions.

Talking hardware: Humphrey St. Francis won its fifth state championship. Other state crowns came in 1995, 1996, 2009 and 2015.

Photos: Humphrey St. Francis cruises to Class D-2 state title

Humphrey St. Francis scored early and often en route to defeating Pleasanton in a Class D-2 state title Monday at Memorial Stadium. 

1 of 11

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News