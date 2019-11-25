Class D-2: A quick recap of Humphrey St. Francis' run to a fifth state title

Humphrey St. Francis' Taylor Wemhoff (left) rushes to his right in the first quarter against Pleasanton's Seth Eckel (4) during the Class D-2 state title game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
A quick recap of Monday's Class D-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Final: No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 70, Pleasanton 16.
Turning point: Trevor Pfeifer's first-quarter interception on a deflection came after Humphrey St. Francis took an 8-0 lead and it set up the next score — a 16-yard touchdown reception by Tanner Pfeifer. The rout was on.
It was over when …: Trevor Pfeifer's third interception of the game led to the Flyers' sixth touchdown of the first half. The score was set up by a beautiful throw up the sideline to Taylor Wemhoff for 34 yards. The Flyers led 48-0 at the break. The star: Trevor Pfeifer's first half alone was eye-popping. He completed 4-of-5 passes for 78 yards and three touchdowns and rushed seven times for 91 yards and two more scores. Defensively, the 6-foot-2 senior had three interceptions. Talking hardware: Humphrey St. Francis won its fifth state championship. Other state crowns came in 1995, 1996, 2009 and 2015.
