Class C-2 season preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

The defending champions
Oakland-Craig returns some key pieces from last year’s 13-0 team with six starters back on offense and seven more on defense. Senior running back Jaron Meyer and senior linebacker Mike Brands were all-staters a year ago, while senior fullback/linebacker Caden Nelson has all-state potential after being the team’s second-leading tackler last season. Senior wingback/defensive back Coulter Thiele had 1,081 total yards in 2019, and the Knights welcome back Jack Pille, whom coach Joe Anderson calls the best athlete on the team. Pille missed last season because of an ACL tear.
Others teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Aquinas (8-3, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): With 17 starters back (eight on offense, nine on defense), this perennial power appears poised to make another title run. The Monarchs bring back experience and depth on the offensive and defensive lines, a group led by senior Josh Uhrmacher (6-foot-2, 205 pounds). Aquinas will make all-state running back Kyle Napier even more effective.
Bishop Neumann (6-4, C-1 state first round, unranked): New head coach Richard Evans inherits a Cavalier crew that has four offensive starters and five defensive regulars returning. Neumann faces a brutal schedule that will challenge them almost every week.
BRLD (10-2, C-2 state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): The Wolverines will be dedicating their season to junior lineman Tyler Vavra, a returning starter who died in a car accident last month. BRLD must replace graduated all-state quarterback Will Gatzemeyer and senior all-state wide receiver Lucas Vogt, who has decided to focus on basketball this fall. Dylan Beutler is back after leading the team in receiving last year.
Centennial (6-4, C-2 state first round, No. 8 final ranking): The Broncos bring back five linemen with starting experience, led by junior Carson Fehlhafer (6-1, 275). The strength up front will help senior quarterback Cooper Gierhan, who had more than 1,800 total yards a year ago.
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-2, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): The Cardinals must replace all-state running back Keithan Stafford, but they return experience up front, an area headlined by Sam Hoppe, a 6-1, 205-pound senior who had 91 tackles last season. Five starters return on offense and six on defense.
Grand Island Central Catholic (4-5, unranked): With 16 starters back (eight on both sides of the ball), it appears the Crusaders could be a football power this season in addition to its basketball accomplishments. Junior Isaac Herbek is a potential star both as a receiver and defensive back. Senior quarterback Russell Martinez piled up 2,237 yards of total offense a year ago.
Lincoln Lutheran (5-4, unranked): A lot of pieces are in place for the Warriors to make a run in C-2. Senior Wyatt Marr (6-6, 255) leads three returning starters on the offensive line, and his coach, Greg Nelson, thinks he’s a Division I level recruit. Junior Josh Duitsman is a three-year starter at quarterback, Garret Hoefs is one of the top sophomores in the state and can play numerous positions, and Josh Puelz is one of the best tight ends in the state.
Norfolk Catholic (3-6, unranked): With a state-record 10 state championships and seven runner-up trophies, it’s hard to imagine coach Jeff Bellar’s Knights staying down long. There are 11 starters back, led by senior dual-threat quarterback Cayden Cunningham.
Ord (7-4, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): Eight starters back on both offense and defense makes the Chanticleers an instant state title contender. Senior running back Tommy Stevens and senior lineman Riley Setlik might be the best two players at their positions in C-2.
Sutton (11-2, C-2 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): Among the 11 starters back for the Mustangs are a pair of all-staters in seniors Cade Wiseman and Joe Hinrichs. Coach Steve Ramer thinks the Mustangs could be as good or better than last year’s squad if they continue to work and develop during the season.
Yutan (5-5, C-2 first round): The Chieftains reached the playoffs after starting all underclassmen the final four games of the season. Leading the 20 starters who return are all-state senior Caden Egr and sophomore lineman Quran Cook (6-1, 215).
Players to watch
RB/DB Kyle Napier, Aquinas, 5-10, 160, sr.: Napier is one of the top all-around players in C-2 as he’s a threat throwing, running or catching the ball and a solid defender in the secondary.
WR/DB Dylan Beutler, BRLD, 6-5, 185, sr.: Beutler returns as the team’s leading receiver with 35 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns.
WR/DB Isaac Herbek, Grand Island CC, 6-4, 160, jr.: As a freshman and sophomore, Herbek has hauled in 53 passes for 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns. Defensively last season he had 67 tackles with six interceptions.
RB/DB Jaron Meyer, Oakland-Craig, 5-11, 175, sr.: Meyer rushed for 1,143 yards and averaged an astounding 11.3 yards per carry a year ago. The returning all-stater was also a factor defensively with four interceptions.
OL/LB Mike Brands, Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 210, sr.: With sub-4.7-second speed in the 40-yard dash to go with his physical, hard-hitting brand of football, Brands led the team in tackles last season with 99, seven for losses. He also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.
RB/LB Tommy Stevens, Ord, 5-9, 200, sr.: Stevens combines power and speed as well as anyone in C-2. He rushed for 1,521 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago while also making 62 tackles defensively.
OL/DL Riley Setlik, Ord, 6-4, 290, sr.: Setlik adds great effort and mobility to his size, making him a high-level college recruit according to coach Nathan Wells.
QB/DB Cade Wiseman, Sutton, 5-10, 160, sr.: The all-stater rushed for 1,523 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, and coach Steve Ramer expects Wiseman to be more of a throwing threat this season. Wiseman was also a stellar defender with 63 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the secondary.
OL/DL Joe Hinrichs, Sutton, 5-11, 190, sr.: Coach Steve Ramer calls Hinrichs the strongest player he’s ever had in his program with a bench press of 360 pounds and a squat of 525. Besides being a devastating run blocker, the all-stater also had 55 tackles defensively.
RB/LB Caden Egr, Yutan, 5-10, 190, sr.: The all-stater was a factor on both sides of the ball as a junior, rushing for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns and registering 84 tackles, intercepting three passes and recovering a fumble on defense.
Games to watch:
A28: Aquinas at Bishop Neumann, Grand Island CC at Sutton.
S4: Aquinas at Centennial, Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann, BRLD at Oakland-Craig.
S11: Columbus Scotus at Aquinas, Bishop Neumann at Doniphan-Trumbull, Centennial at Grand Island CC, Ord at Norfolk Catholic.
S18: Yutan at BRLD, Norfolk Catholic at Oakland-Craig.
S25: Aquinas at Oakland-Craig, Wilber-Clatonia at Bishop Neumann, Hartington CC at BRLD, Ord at Doniphan-Trumbull.
O2: Bishop Neumann at Centennial, Ord at Grand Island CC, Wayne at Norfolk Catholic.
O9: Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann, Norfolk Catholic at BRLD, Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial, Hartington CC at Oakland-Craig.
O16: BRLD at Aquinas, Bishop Neumann at Yutan, Centennial at Lincoln Lutheran.
O23: Centennial at Yutan, Doniphan-Trumbull at Sutton, Norfolk Catholic at Hartington CC.
