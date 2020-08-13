Class C-2 season preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

Lincoln Lutheran (5-4, unranked): A lot of pieces are in place for the Warriors to make a run in C-2. Senior Wyatt Marr (6-6, 255) leads three returning starters on the offensive line, and his coach, Greg Nelson, thinks he’s a Division I level recruit. Junior Josh Duitsman is a three-year starter at quarterback, Garret Hoefs is one of the top sophomores in the state and can play numerous positions, and Josh Puelz is one of the best tight ends in the state.

Norfolk Catholic (3-6, unranked): With a state-record 10 state championships and seven runner-up trophies, it’s hard to imagine coach Jeff Bellar’s Knights staying down long. There are 11 starters back, led by senior dual-threat quarterback Cayden Cunningham.

Ord (7-4, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): Eight starters back on both offense and defense makes the Chanticleers an instant state title contender. Senior running back Tommy Stevens and senior lineman Riley Setlik might be the best two players at their positions in C-2.